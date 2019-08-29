Due to the growing presence of a marine biotoxin, shellfish harvest is closed throughout Skagit County.
Skagit County Public Health on Thursday announced a closure of all recreational shellfish harvest in the county due to potentially dangerous levels of the marine biotoxin that can cause paralytic shellfish poisoning found in shellfish samples taken from area beaches.
The biotoxin is produced by a type of algae found in marine water and that tends to bloom in the region during the summer.
Paralytic shellfish poisoning affects the central nervous system after tainted shellfish are consumed and paralyzes muscles, which can cause an upset stomach, dizziness, numbness and difficulty breathing — and in some cases may be fatal.
The harvest closure applies to all clams, oysters, mussels and scallops, according to a Skagit County news release. While the closure does not apply to crab because the biotoxin does not affect the meat, it can accumulate in what's called crab butter, which should be discarded while the biotoxin is known to be present.
The increasing presence of the biotoxin also led the state Department of Health on Wednesday to expand the closure for commercial shellfish harvest in Samish Bay to all shellfish.
Commercial harvest of geoduck clams has been closed since the last week of July because of the biotoxin.
How long the recreational and commercial closures last will depend on the presence of the biotoxin in ongoing shellfish sampling.
"Harvest will remain closed until testing shows that (the) marine biotoxin is no longer at a level of public health concern," the release states.
