To get a clearer picture of the secluded, marshy Island Unit of the Skagit Wildlife Area, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife launched drones Feb. 22 into the sky west of Conway.
The drones were used to gather information that will help with a chinook habitat restoration project planned for the Island Unit.
The Skagit Wildlife Area is a regional patchwork of Fish and Wildlife-managed lands meant to support wildlife and offer recreation opportunities. It's one of many such wildlife areas in the state.
The drone photos of the Island Unit are particularly important now, because they will help assess the impacts of early November flooding on project planning, according to a Fish and Wildlife news release.
Additional drone flights will be conducted throughout the year.
The flights will be timed to avoid waterfowl hunting seasons and will respect the privacy of visitors to the public lands. Any faces and license plates inadvertently captured on drone footage will be blurred, according to the release.
The 270-acre Island Unit is located on the South Fork of the Skagit River between Freshwater Slough and Steamboat Slough, and is accessible only by boat.
The two islands, or lobes, of Island Unit have long been shielded by dikes built to protect agriculture, but the dikes have come at a cost to fish that thrive where the Skagit River meets the salty waters of Skagit Bay.
Fish and Wildlife has begun planning to remove some or all of the dikes in order to benefit chinook salmon, an Endangered Species Act-protected species whose populations are struggling in the Skagit River and Puget Sound ecosystems.
However, November flooding has likely started the process of creating additional salmon habitat.
High water on Nov. 15 breached a dike on the east lobe of the Island Unit, opening a portion of that island to inundation by the tides and river flows. Flooding may also have damaged dikes on the west lobe.
The aerial views obtained this week will help Fish and Wildlife monitor the situation and will inform ongoing management and restoration planning, according to the release.
“We’re monitoring the dike breach at the Island Unit closely and considering next steps pending final recommendations from our staff, partners, and contractors,” North Puget Sound Region Director Brendan Brokes said in the release. “Restoration of this 270-acre portion of the Skagit Wildlife Area through collaboration with local leaders, waterfowl hunters, and others as well as tribal co-managers remains a high priority for us.”
Fully restoring the Island Unit to estuary habitat for salmon and other species was announced in February 2021.
Restoration will involve excavating channels, removing tide gates and dikes, and incorporating features to support recreational uses of the site. The project — from planning to completion — is expected to take several years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.