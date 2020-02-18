Like the snow geese he studies, a Russian biologist has flown back to Stanwood just in time for this weekend’s Stanwood-Camano Snow Goose & Birding Festival, Feb. 22 and 23.
Frequent flyer Vasiliy Baranyuk draws big crowds every time he speaks at the festival and shows his acclaimed photos of the snow geese in their summer habitat in Russia. He’s come from Russia to Stanwood for at least 10 years, though he missed last year.
Organizers say if crowds overflow his 1 p.m. presentation Saturday, he’ll give another at 3 p.m.
Baranyuk has studied snow geese and Arctic ecology for 40 years. In 1981, he joined scientists on Wrangel Island, a remote research station north of Russia in the Arctic Ocean. That’s where most of the snow geese now in our wet fields go — 3,100 miles away to their breeding grounds at the top of the world.
"When I saw a colony of snow geese on Wrangel Island, Russia, for the first time, there were only a few thousand nests and the population of these beautiful birds was close to collapse," Baranyuk said. "Our Russian knowledge about a snow geese wintering was insignificant."
He made snow geese his life's work and followed the birds to their wintering grounds, here in the low lands of the Skagit and Stilly rivers. The goose population was critically low due to hunting here in their wintering grounds but got a boost when a huge bird sanctuary was created on Fir Island. Now the population of snow geese is booming with about half a million birds.
"When I came to the North America for the first time to my snow geese on the wintering, I heard that people here call snow geese 'mine' too," he said. “I realized that together we can do a lot for our snow geese. Together with Canadian and US researchers, we have done a lot for 40 years for our joint snow geese,” he said.
Baranyuk’s worked in an international effort with US and Canadian biologists, banding geese with GPS transmitters that relay information about their activities, behavior, temperature, migration and how geese escape from hunters. They’re learning how global warming is changing life in the arctic.
Wrangel Island, for instance, now gets more rain but less snow and ice. For geese, that means larger breeding grounds. That’s good for geese but bad for lemmings, who breed under snow, Baranyuk said. With fewer lemmings to eat, foxes destroy bird nests. So that’s bad for the geese.
“It’s an interactive system,” he said. “All elements fit each other.”
Experts cover local birds at series of events
Bird experts flock to the Floyd and Masonic Hall to offer classes and tours to show people why Puget Sound shores and waters are internationally recognized as crucial habitat for birds of sea, shore and land.
Stanwood Camano Snow Goose Festival runs Saturday, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The festival is free, though donations are accepted to help cover costs.
Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood, is the festival headquarters, with information booths, displays, tours and speakers. Guided tours board in the parking lot. Presentations will also be across the street at Camanio Masonic Lodge, 27205 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
Note: Children are welcome, but there are no child-focused activities this year.
See more information and events at snowgoosefest.org.
- Shorebird I.D. Class: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Masonic Hall. Ruth Milner, state Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, will teach how to identify common shorebirds based on their plumage, vocalizations, feeding and habitat. Please pre-register at snowgoosefest.org.
- White Birds of Winter: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Floyd. Martha Jordan, swan biologist and executive director of Northwest Swan Conservation Association, tells how to tell Washington’s native trumpeter and tundra swans apart and illustrates with photos their life history, biology and problems they face.
- Airstrike Live Birds: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Falconers will show birds in the Floyd's great room with other exhibits. Get a close look at working raptors who stop other birds from decimating crops.
- From Russia to the Stilly: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Floyd. Vasiliy Baranyuk is here from Russia to talk about the snow geese and their summering grounds in the Russian Arctic and show stunning photographs. His research includes the effects of climate change on these birds that we and the Russians call "mine." An overflow class might be scheduled at 3 p.m.
- Live Raptors: 3-4 p.m. Saturday at the Masonic Hall. Sarvey Wildlife Care Center will present an educational look at a variety of raptors. This Arlington organization rescues and rehabilitates injured and orphaned wildlife.
- Art of Photographing Birds: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Floyd. Karen Ulvestad, wildlife photographer and author will share techniques through visuals and lecture with tips about spotting, tracking, field etiquette and telling a story.
- Airstrike Live Birds: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Floyd. Get a close look at working raptors who stop other birds from decimating crops.
- Eagles from the Park Side: 1-2:15 p.m. Sunday at the Floyd. Camano Islander Pat Holmes will tell stories and show photos and videos of Camano Beach State Park’s eagles.
- Raptors of Western Washington: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Floyd. Jim Watson, wildlife researcher, will discuss aspects of daytime raptors that sets them apart from other birds.
- Bus tours: The guided birdwatching tours, $5 per seat, are sold out. However, seats might be available to standby passengers for $5. Inquire at the info table at the front door for vacancies.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.