Another strong weather system will sweep through Western Washington from Sunday night to Monday evening, prompting officials to issue a flood watch for the area. 

The Stanwood-Camano area could 2 inches of rain over 36 hours beginning Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service. The north Cascade foothills and mountains could see upward of 6 inches of rain from the storm.

"With (rain) totals like this, river flooding remains a genuine concern," forecasters said.

The Stillaguamish River is forecast to swell quickly starting Monday, rising about 13 feet Monday and Tuesday before cresting at about 15.5 feet in Arlington on Tuesday morning. Other area rivers, such as the Skagit and Snohomish, are also forecast to rise into flood stage.

The area should see the warm front "stall over the region by Monday afternoon with moderate to heavy rain at times," forecasters warned. "In addition to the heavy precipitation, it will become breezy to locally windy for a large swath of the region. Strongest winds will likely be associated with the warm front as it moves onshore Monday morning and will be felt most prominently along the central coast where some gusts of 45 to 50 mph are expected."

Breezy conditions will persist into Monday night.

Another storm will sweep through the region Tuesday night and into Wednesday before a cold front drags across the area, dropping snow levels fall back to the level of the Cascade passes.

Check for road conditions at wsdot.wa.gov before traveling.

