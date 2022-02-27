...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central
Washington, including the following counties, in northwest
Washington, Grays Harbor, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central
Washington, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain through Tuesday morning for the Cascades and
Olympics. Rivers flowing off the Olympics have begun
flooding. Some rivers flowing off the Cascades have begun
flooding, with others continuing to rise.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Another strong weather system will sweep through Western Washington from Sunday night to Monday evening, prompting officials to issue a flood watch for the area.
The Stanwood-Camano area could 2 inches of rain over 36 hours beginning Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service. The north Cascade foothills and mountains could see upward of 6 inches of rain from the storm.
"With (rain) totals like this, river flooding remains a genuine concern," forecasters said.
The Stillaguamish River is forecast to swell quickly starting Monday, rising about 13 feet Monday and Tuesday before cresting at about 15.5 feet in Arlington on Tuesday morning. Other area rivers, such as the Skagit and Snohomish, are also forecast to rise into flood stage.
The area should see the warm front "stall over the region by Monday afternoon with moderate to heavy rain at times," forecasters warned. "In addition to the heavy precipitation, it will become breezy to locally windy for a large swath of the region. Strongest winds will likely be associated with the warm front as it moves onshore Monday morning and will be felt most prominently along the central coast where some gusts of 45 to 50 mph are expected."
Breezy conditions will persist into Monday night.
Another storm will sweep through the region Tuesday night and into Wednesday before a cold front drags across the area, dropping snow levels fall back to the level of the Cascade passes.
