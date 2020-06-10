As more people hit the water, local environmental groups are urging boaters to be ambassadors for safe and clean waterways.
Two major hazards boaters produce are oil and trash, but few boaters know what to do when they have a small oil spill on their boat or when they encounter marine debris, officials with Washington Sea Grant said in a news release. The group, based within the College of the Environment at the University of Washington, helps people understand and address the challenges facing Washington’s ocean and coasts through marine research, technical expertise and education.
"Surprisingly, small oil spills, such as those from oily bilge discharges, account for up to 75% of the oil in Puget Sound," Washington Sea Grant officials stated. Marine debris, ranging from microplastics to derelict boats, are often a threat to safe boating and water quality.
The majority of marine debris is composed of small plastics — anything from cigarette butts to food wrappers and fishing line — and slowly break down into smaller pieces, making them both harder for collection and easier for wildlife to accidentally consume.
"The best way to prevent trash from entering our waterways is to not bring it in the first place," the group said, adding that people should replace single-use plastic products and containers with reusable metal. "If a piece of trash does go overboard, take it seriously. Commit to retrieving whatever waste was lost, and consider picking up a couple pieces of trash you see that aren’t yours. It only takes a little effort to leave our waterways better than you found them."
Some debris is too big or hazardous to pick up as a boater. If boaters encounter hazardous waste, like chemical spills or biohazards, or see large debris, which might prove a navigational hazard, such as derelict vessels or abandoned fishing equipment, don’t attempt to clean them up. Instead, report it to the Department of Ecology Environmental Report Tracking System for environmental hazards or DNR’s Derelict and Abandoned Reporting Tool (DART) for abandoned vessels.
Small oil spills add up, the group warns. Between 2011 and 2015, recreational vessels reported spills amounting to almost 6,000 gallons. Often these spills are less than a gallon and can be hard to spot and track.
Washigton Sea Grant officials urge people prevent oil from entering the water system by using a spill prevention pad or bilge pillow in the bilge before leaving the dock. These are small absorbent pads that, when placed alongside the bilge pump, prevent oily discharge from entering the water. Spills prevention kits are available through Washington Sea Grant or at many local marinas.
To report a spill, call the Washington Emergency Management Division at 800-258-5990 or the U.S. Coast Guard National Response Center at 800-424-8802.
