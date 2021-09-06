Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Born in May 2019, J56, also known as Tofino, appeared to have declined in health by September 2020 and worsened still based on an observation last week.
Recreational boaters are asked to help endangered Southern Resident orcas by giving them extra space after officials determined that a 2-year-old female calf is in “poor condition,” according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“The news of Tofino’s worsening condition further emphasizes the harrowing truth that Southern Resident killer whales are in trouble,” WDFW director Kelly Susewind said. “The loss of even one young individual in the Southern Resident population is too great. By following Be Whale Wise regulations, boaters can help to give Tofino a fighting chance.”
Tofino’s skin has become pale, and an assessment of her body condition showed a decline bordering a “poor” rating, according to wildlife officials. According to a recent study, whales deemed in poor condition have a significantly higher chance of dying.
“We first expressed concern about J56 in summer 2020 when we measured her to be thin and also noticed her skin had a paler color tone — images collected this week show us that her condition has worsened,” said Holly Fearnbach of SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation and Research.
As a young female, J56 is important to the endangered population’s reproductive capacity.
A key finding from research that NOAA Fisheries published earlier this year indicated this is especially prominent in females, which often give up foraging when boats approach within 400 yards. Research shows this may be most concerning in pregnant or nursing mothers that must support calves.
J56’s pod is currently known to be in Washington waters and enforcement officers will be performing patrols to help enforce orca protection regulations.
