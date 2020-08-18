Boats get away.
Yachts, kayaks, rowboats and sailboats drift until the tide deposits them on shore.
But when a boat runs ashore, what happens next isn't always clear.
About 60% of Washington beaches are not public. Boats often run aground on private property where state and county officials lack the jurisdiction to remove them, said Solenne Walker-Westcott, an aquatic land manager for the state Department of Natural Resources.
She tells boat owners to prevent runaway boats by knowing how to tie ropes and make sure the moorings are secure. But if a boat goes astray, call it in — someone may have already reported it — then call a friend to help find it, she said.
If it washes up on private property, it’s the boat owner’s responsibility to remove it.
“If a private tideland owner has to remove it, the boat owner has to pay the costs,” she said.
But that’s not always easy. Sometimes the boat owner has no money or can’t be found.
“There are those boat owners who unfortunately are not responsible at all. In some places, there’s no recourse, no money for the property owner,” Walker-Westcott said.
While boater education is required with registration, there are issues with boaters who don’t know or can’t afford to maintain their boats, she said.
It can be a headache for a property owner who can’t find the owner or when the owner can’t deal with it. However, the state offers some tools to help unite boats with their owners or get dilapidated boats out of the water.
When anyone sees a boat washed up, they should go online to report it on MyCoast.org, Walker-Westcott said.
“This is where citizens like you and I can identify boats. To keep our water safe, it’s good to have all eyes on the water,” she said.
Take photos, upload them and add location and details like navigational concerns. That helps boaters and government agencies to keep tabs on abandoned or lost boats.
When a sailboat ran hard aground below the bluff at Barnum Point in January, people called 911 to report it, and someone also posted it to MyCoast.
MyCoast also tracks large marine debris such as creosote logs or pilings. This makes it handy for marine teams in an area to see if there’s anything else they can take care of on the trip, she said.
Turn it in
Boats are expensive to maintain and keep moored. Some owners let the boats fall into disrepair.
State Natural Resources offers a Vessel Turn-In Program for owners of vessels less than 45 feet long to get rid of their boats if they cannot afford to dispose of it themselves. These are boats are in bad condition or non-operational, but not yet classified as “derelict” or “abandoned.”
The program is funded through vessel registration. Walker-Westcott asks all boat owners to comply with state law and register; the fund helps take care of problems.
The program lets owners give up boats rather than abandon them and allow Natural Resources to dismantle them and keep them from becoming hazards.
The pilot program was so successful that the 2020 Legislature removed the $200,000 spending cap so the program can remove more vessels before they become a more expensive problem.
Funding is prioritized based on safety threats to humans or environment. Boats are dismantled quarterly and batched by location for efficiency.
Apply for this program, find criteria and an application at tinyurl.com/DNR-vessel-turn-program.
Big problem boats
For larger boats, Natural Resources offers a Derelict Vessel Removal Program that removes vessels 65 feet or longer and 40 years or older that threaten navigation and the environment. Large abandoned hulks are costly to remove, like the Helena Star (costing $1.17 million to remove), the Murph ($923,500), and the Golden West ($594,000).
Sometimes local leaders can push for environmental reasons to get the state to step in, as it did in January when the hulking 55-foot, 100 year-old Argosy lodged itself on private property in Warm Beach. Before that, it drifted around the Everett area, repeatedly breaking loose and even smashing into a railroad bridge. But it kept getting retied to a private pier out of Natural Resources' jurisdiction. The agency could finally step in and dismantle it in February at the request of private landowners because of contamination.
Since the program began in 2002, more than 1,000 abandoned or neglected vessels have been removed from state waterways. Yet every year more vessels are reported than can be removed.
The program has a long list of vessels to remove, with priority given to those threatening navigation and the environment. The 2019-21 budget for state’s Derelict Vessel Removal Program is $2.5 million.
“We work really hard to get owners to take responsibility first,” said Walker-Westcott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.