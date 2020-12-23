Stanwood police logo 2

The body of an Everett man, 33, was discovered Tuesday in a snowy field by driver on Pioneer Highway by Silvana.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded at about 8 a.m. to the 100 block of Pioneer Highway. Collision Investigation Unit detectives and Major Crimes Unit detectives responded to the scene. The roadway was closed during the investigation.

"There are no obvious signs of criminal activity, but the death is being investigated by detectives with the Major Crimes Unit," according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

The cause of death and the man's identification is under investigation by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.

Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.

