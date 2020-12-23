The body of an Everett man, 33, was discovered Tuesday in a snowy field by driver on Pioneer Highway by Silvana.
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded at about 8 a.m. to the 100 block of Pioneer Highway. Collision Investigation Unit detectives and Major Crimes Unit detectives responded to the scene. The roadway was closed during the investigation.
"There are no obvious signs of criminal activity, but the death is being investigated by detectives with the Major Crimes Unit," according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
The cause of death and the man's identification is under investigation by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.
~ DELAYED POST - FATALITY.— SnoCoScannerReport (@SnoCoScannerRep) December 22, 2020
08:11:51 | PIONEER HWY E @ 212TH ST NE, ARLINGTON / *A47, AP200* BODY COVERED IN SNOW , WEST SIDE OF PIONEER HWY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.