Deputies searching for a missing local firefighter have discovered his body, the Kittitas County Sheriff's office announced late Monday.
Marcus Carroll, 23, went missing on Saturday night after going out hiking, according to the sheriff's office. He was a firefighter with North County Fire & EMS and for Snohomish County Fire District 7.
Deputies received a report of an overdue hiker late Saturday afternoon in an area south of Cle Elum. Carroll, who lives in Redmond, was hiking alone to a viewpoint and was last heard from at around 5 p.m., authorities said. His truck was discovered on the access road into the viewpoint.
Crews, with the help of a drone, found Carroll's body shortly before dark Monday on a cliff-face, deputies said in a news release. His body was recovered Tuesday morning.
"On behalf of our first responders, our heartfelt thoughts are with the family and friends of Marcus Carroll," Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers said in a statement. "We pray their anguish and grief will give way to acceptance and some level of peace."
Representatives from both North County Fire and Snohomish Fire District 7 participating in the search efforts.
“Marcus was a valued member of Fire District 7,” Snohomish Fire District 7 Chief Kevin O’Brien said in a statement. “He has such a positive attitude and kindness that made everyone feel comfortable. He worked hard for our citizens to provide high quality service. He will be greatly missed by his Fire District 7 family.”
Carroll was hired as a part-time firefighter/EMT with North County Fire in September 2018. He was hired with Fire District 7 in April 2019. Carroll has been working toward being hired full-time as a career firefighter.
"Marcus was an intelligent and professional individual who respected everyone he met,” North County Fire Assistant Chief Don Bartlett said in a statement. “He was an impressive young man who wanted to make a difference. The fire service and our public has lost a valued public servant.”
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, memorial service details will be announced at a later date. Members of Fire District 7 and North County Fire are coordinating a processional to bring Carroll's body home, according to a news release.
It is with great sadness that Snohomish County Fire District 7 and North County Fire/EMS announce the unexpected passing of one of their own. Marcus Carroll passed away after falling off a cliff while hiking near Cle Elum, WA. He was 23 years old.https://t.co/89WpmVymsO— Snohomish Co. Fire 7 (@SnoCountyFire7) June 2, 2020
