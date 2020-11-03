Stanwood Camano Food Bank has a cool new acquisition — an 18-foot Isuzu refrigerated box truck, thanks to a $40,000 grant from the Employees Community Fund of Boeing.
ECF is an employee-owned and managed charitable giving program. Since 1951, Boeing employees have contributed more than $600 million to Puget Sound nonprofits. Since 2011, ECF has funded $140,120 in direct grants to Stanwood Camano Food Bank.
The new truck is big and cold. It holds eight pallets of food. If talking turkey, that would be 1,152 total birds at 144 per pallet. Food bank volunteers can go far and wide to pick up food or consolidate multiple trips into one long trip, because they don’t have to rush back to put perishables into the fridge.
The food bank has been stretched during the COVID-19 pandemic with more people in need and some donations aren’t allowed. People can’t donate food from home pantries until Snohomish County reaches Phase 4. However, people can purchase food at the grocery store to bring directly to the food bank. The food bank can also receive produce from farms or personal gardens.
Cash donations are the biggest help, which the food bank can leverage for bulk deals.
The food bank opened their Warm Coats for Kids program Wednesday, Oct. 21, and gave away 577 coats in the first three days, or 42% of what the entire program gave out last year. The program has just begun, so the organization is gathering more new coats for kids of all sizes. Find information at stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
Realtors help Resource Center
“Chili for Charity” raised more than $5,000 on Friday for the Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano. Realty One Group Clarity covered expenses and Tracy Smith, owner of Picnic Pantry and Realty One associate, cooked up her special chili. They ran out of chili at 12:30 p.m. for the first time, then dashed to buy ingredients for more. By the end of the day, Smith served 40 gallons of chili, which translates to more than 400 bowls.
