People feeling confined by the pandemic are looking to get out of the house. While islanders are surrounded by beaches, more than half of Washington’s shores are privately owned.
So, where can people get to the beach?
Sound Water Stewards’ recently updated book, “Getting to the Water’s Edge,” points the way to 69 public access beaches in Island County. It also includes boat launch sites, birding areas, fishing beaches, hiking trails and dog parks. It also tells where to view whales from shore.
For each access point, the book lists amenities such as boat and kayak launches, trails, fishing, clamming, bird-watching, picnic tables/shelters and restrooms.
“It is a treasure trove of useful information, and now is the perfect time for this book since because of coronavirus, we are all looking for places close to home,” said Joan Schrammeck, Camano coordinator for Sound Water Stewards.
The book draws the line between privately owned uplands and where the public is allowed below the mean high tide. It lays out beach and parking etiquette. There are safety tips to help people avoid hazards to themselves and the beach. It also includes insights into the area's nature and history.
Printing costs for this book were paid by Sound Water Stewards members and sponsoring businesses and nonprofits. Sales will go toward helping the marine environment.
Visit soundwaterstewards.org for details on the book and organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.