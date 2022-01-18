The Stillaguamish Band played, two sisters performed a “butterfly dance,” readings with violin accompaniment were given and a “dainty” lunch was served as the citizens of Stanwood explored the shelves of the community’s first library 100 years ago.
This joyous affair, held Jan. 26, 1922, was the culmination of a years-long effort by the Four Leaf Clover Club, a local women’s association whose mission was getting books into the hands of the people of Stanwood, according to Stanwood Camano News archives.
“In 1917, Stanwood had special reason never to underestimate the power of its women. Then, as in recent years, the town had a library project and it was the women who swung into action,” Alice Essex wrote of this dedicated group in “The Stanwood Story, Volume II.”
The Four Leaf Clover Club held bake sales, socials, chicken dinners and other fundraisers. A boon to their effort was the bequest of $2,500 for a library from the estate of Lizzie Irvine, whose donation was later matched by her husband.
In late 1917, property was purchased for a library from the Lien family several blocks west from where today’s library stands near Hamilton Lumber and the Sons of Norway Hall.
However, the ladies of the club were still a long way from securing the construction tab of an estimated $10,000, which would be about $165,000 in today’s dollars.
Then in 1919, members of the Stillaguamish Band offered to donate their hall to the library cause. The only catch was that the hall needed to be moved from near the train depot in East Stanwood.
“The (Stanwood) town council approved, if the Four Leaf Clover Club would handle moving costs. Again honors went to the club women. They raised the necessary $500 and presently Stanwood had a library building on the already-purchased site,” Essex wrote.
Irvine Library
After several improvements, which included the construction of a driveway and parking area, plus a deep cleaning by Four Leaf Clover Club members, Stanwood’s first library opened.
The Stanwood News reported that more than 200 citizens attended the grand opening event held on a snowy Thursday in late January 1922.
Aside from a parking lot being prone to seasonal flooding, the modest-sized building, known as the Irvine Library, proved to be a popular community resource for decades.
In the 1940s, the library joined the Snohomish County Library System, which eventually became Sno-Isle Libraries.
By the 1960s, the library that had once been a band hall was overflowing with books and running out of shelf space.
Stanwood citizens decided it was time to again begin fundraising to build a new library.
Stanwood Library
Money was raised and the community effort, which also included donated labor and materials, came to fruition in 1970 when the new Stanwood Library opened where it stands today at 9701 271st St. NW.
The Irvine Library building, located a few blocks west, was sold to the Twin City Sportsmens Club in 1970 for use as a clubhouse and moved to their property east of downtown on 64th Ave. NW, where it still stands today.
The Stanwood Library building, which is owned by Stanwood and operated by Sno-Isle Libraries, was expanded to its current size in 1986.
By the early 2000s, the Stanwood Library, which is the oldest building in the Sno-Isle Libraries system, was showing its age.
In 2004, area voters rejected a request to fund the construction of a new library to meet the needs of a growing community.
Stanwood Library Manager Chuck Pratt said Sno-Isle Libraries remains committed to a vision of a library’s connection to its community.
“We are eager to begin engaging with the city, the Friends of the Stanwood Library, staff and volunteers, the greater Stanwood community, families, students, the business community, and more partners in a process to discover the future of our Stanwood Library,” he said.
Turning pages
Over the years, many memories have been made at the Stanwood Library, especially for families attending the captivating storytimes of Children’s Librarian Almira Jones.
“Mrs. Jones,” as she’s known, began her career at the Stanwood Library in 1978. Recently retired, she looks back on her 43-year career with fondness.
“It has been my absolute honor to serve the families of Stanwood,” Jones said. “I have had so many wonderful experiences. I remember being delighted the first time a young woman came in with her kids, and I realized that this mom had once attended my storytimes as a child.”
A recent national study by The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization based in Washington, D.C., found that due to the pandemic, modified library services, which have included extended closures and the suspension of in-building programs, have had a negative impact on library use.
Stanwood Library Manager Chuck Pratt has found the pandemic challenging.
“Not to understate the obvious, but it’s been difficult, not just for us at the library but for our whole community and nation, and I’m proud of the way our library staff at Stanwood has supported each other and served our community under unprecedented and rapidly changing circumstances,” he said.
Jones agrees that COVID has made things tough, but as someone who has spent her career working with children, she remains steadfastly hopeful that public support for libraries will remain strong.
“I’m certain that the Stanwood Library will continue to have an important role in our community — just as it has for the last 100 years,” she said.
