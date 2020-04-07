Local artist Charlotte Slade Decker was supposed to show her vibrant, colorful paintings this spring at River Gallery in Mount Vernon.
The COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to that. But thanks to the effort of a local curator, Decker’s work has found a new home online alongside works from throughout the world.
Dave Cassera, who owns art galleries in Stanwood, La Conner, New York and Vancouver, B.C., established the “virtual exhibition” at an art-focused site he previously helped establish, skagitvalleyartescape.com.
Cassera said the project originally sprang from frustration that he couldn’t exhibit the artists he represents. His wife, Denise, suggested sending a call to artists throughout the world who wanted to reach an audience online.
“I thought that could be interesting,” said Cassera, who lives on Camano Island. “Right away, people were like ‘Wow, this is a great idea.’ A lot of the artists (on the site) are local ... But we have artists from Israel, France, Italy, Canada. Artists from the United Kingdom have submitted. While it is heavy on the local art because of my local network, there are artists from abroad and other states.”
The more than 100 pieces submitted to Cassera run the gamut from rustic to bold, from realistic to surreal. About a quarter of the submissions are from Stanwood-Camano area artists, he said.
Some of the art speaks directly to the moment, such as a starkly watercolored plague skull by Ontario artist James Watson. Others include a copper weather vane shaped like a dragonfly and a painting of a Skagit schoolhouse, its chimney boldly red. There’s even music and short films.
“This is about a collective, about trying to set a mood of creative energy. A lot of artists are saying ‘My show got canceled.’ Let’s get the work out there. You may not sell it right now. But it’s unifying,” Cassera said.
He said he’s especially pleased to get submissions from artists who are showing their work to the public for the first time.
“They’re coming out of their shell,” he said.
Two of Decker’s paintings are in the exhibition: Love in the Time of Corona I and II, the latter of which was finished last weekend. Her paintings, she said, can go through dramatic changes as she works on them.
“I make messes, then try to resolve the messes,” she said.
Decker said she’s glad to have an online space to show her work.
“It seemed like the right thing to do. It seemed totally inspired,” she said of the creation of the exhibition. “We’re all looking for inspiration, entertainment, things to look at. For hope.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.