For more than 100 years, the gravestone of Pvt. Frank Hancock at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia was wrong.
Hancock, the first soldier from Stanwood to die in World War I and the namesake of American Legion Post 92 in Stanwood, died on the battlefield in France in 1918.
His grave marker identified the Washington man as being from Washington, D.C.
The mistake went unnoticed for more than a century until Joe Marti took a closer look.
“I found Hancock’s marker in the Arlington National Cemetery image database, and my research confirmed that he was the veteran from Stanwood,” said Marti, a self-described military history buff who grew up in Stanwood. “When I saw that his home state was wrong, I knew that I needed to take action so that he would be correctly memorialized as a Washingtonian.”
Marti, a descendant of a Union soldier, said he gets satisfaction from researching and rectifying historical errors related to veterans.
“I was involved in getting the gravestone of an African-American Union soldier replaced with correct information,” he said. “The marker mistakenly identified this veteran as a Confederate soldier.”
Marti, who now lives in California, remembers as a kid passing by the mission-style American Legion Post in Stanwood and wondering who Frank Hancock was.
Early last year, Marti began researching Hancock, born to pioneers in Stanwood in 1892.
By April, Marti was reaching out to Arlington National Cemetery to notify officials of the incorrect information on Hancock's gravestone.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed Marti’s research and informed him that it would take time, but the marker would be corrected.
Unfortunately, the mistake on Hancock’s marker at Arlington National Cemetery is not unique.
The number of headstones with errors, which includes incorrect home states, misspelled names, dates and ranks, could be in the hundreds, according to officials.
Veterans Affairs has been examining inconsistencies on markers for several years and has put procedures in place to replace gravestones with incorrect information.
This February, Marti's tenacity and research paid off.
“To my great satisfaction, the correction had been made, and Stanwood's own Private Frank Hancock can rest knowing that passersby will know he is a son of Washington for as long as that cemetery stands,” he said.
In addition, the grave marker now reflects his original infantry. Hancock was deployed in the 158th infantry, 40th division. But he died serving with the 110th infantry, 28th division, as a replacement soldier.
Post 92 Commander Chuck Seaburg said he is grateful for Marti’s efforts to correct the marker information.
“It so important that we honor all our veterans who have given so much for their country,” he said. “Joe Marti is an inspiration for his dedication in making sure that Frank Hancock is recognized as a brave Washingtonian soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice for us.”
