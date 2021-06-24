As temperatures around the state continue to climb and weather forecasts project historic heat on the horizon, burn bans are beginning to go into effect.
Due to high fire danger and expected dry conditions, the Snohomish County Fire Marshal announced an outdoor burning ban for all areas of the county starting at 8 a.m. Friday.
The restriction bans all outdoor burning, except for recreational fires less than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet high contained in a fire pit. All outdoor burn permits are suspended until this ban is lifted.
Island County has not announced a burn ban.
Heat rarely seen in Northwest Washington in June forecast to build over the next several days, possibly reaching into the high 90s in Stanwood and into the 80s on Camano Island, according to the National Weather Service's Seattle office. Temperatures are expected to remain sweltering for the foreseeable future.
Much of the Northwest is under an "excessive heat warning" from 2 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Monday. The coming temperatures can pose a risk to people and pets.
"These temperatures may pose a moderate risk for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration," the briefing states.
That includes the elderly, children and those with certain medical conditions, particularly those living without access to air conditioning, as well as the homeless.
Officials warn that nighttime relief from the heat will be reduced, especially in urban areas which will remain warmer later into the night. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to mid-70s.
The state Department of Natural Resources is urging residents to avoid starting outdoor fires. DNR is also increasing the fire danger ratings and Industrial Fire Precaution Levels, and expanding burn restrictions on DNR-protected lands in Washington on both sides of the Cascades.
“Washington state is experiencing a historic drought that is increasing fire danger across our state,” Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said in a news release. “We are implementing burn restrictions, but we can’t fully protect our forests or our communities without the public’s help.”
Officials said fuels are in drier conditions this year than what is typical of July or August due to a lack of precipitation across the state, and with models projecting 110-degree temperatures or more in some parts of the state this coming weekend, the situation is ripe for severe fire danger.
“Hotter and drier weather conditions leave us more vulnerable to fast-spreading fires,” Franz said. “I’m urging Washingtonians this weekend to avoid activities that could accidentally spark a wildfire, especially outdoor fires. It could prove disastrous.”
