Stanwood wins tourism grant
Stanwood received a $10,000 grant for tourism marketing from the Port of Seattle 2020 Tourism & Marketing program. The Stanwood City Council recently approved matching $5,000 as part of the grant.
The grant will be used to place a half-page ad in Alaska Airlines’ magazine, “Alaska Beyond.” The June issue features Washington. It will also bring travel writer Jamie Pettito to Stanwood. The city will also work with promoter Gayle Picken to create a promotional video for discoverstanwoodcamano.com and for social media posts.
The city received $7,500 last year and used it to draw out of state travelers through discoverstanwoodcamano.com, Stanwood City Executive Jennifer Ferguson said.
In addition, discoverstanwoodcamano.com was awarded a second grant for a billboard at SeaTac International Airport that will go up this fall.
Tattoo artists open shop in Stanwood
Stanwood Tattoo Co. — the city's first — opened Feb. 29.
The shop, owned by the husband-wife team of Neil Mydske and Lei Wiley-Mydske,
Tattoo artists at the shop, at 10011th St. NW Suite B in Stanwood, include Mydske, Sara Kenville and Josh Hershberger.
"The four of us have been working together for the few years on opening the shop and getting everything in order to do so," Wiley-Mydske said. "Neil and I have wanted to open a shop in Stanwood for a long time, and when he started to apprentice Sara, she came on board and brought Josh along, too."
Mydske, a 1993 Stanwood High graduate, and Wiley-Mydske said the shop is also committed to regular tattoo fundraisers in the community and has a dedicated space for the Ed Wiley Autism Acceptance Library in the lobby.
The shop is open noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Call 360-939-2223 or visit stanwoodtattoo.com for more information.
Reinhardt assumes new role at Coastal Community Bank
On Feb. 24, Coastal Community Bank announced that Myra Reinhardt assumed a new role as vice president/community banker in the Stanwood and Camano community. Reinhart has worked at Coastal for more than 15 years and most recently was the branch manager of the Stanwood and Camano Island locations. In this new position, Reinhardt will focus primarily on community engagement and business development.
“We are excited to have more resources supporting the business and philanthropic communities, and for Myra to expand into a position that allows her to continue to serve the greater community that she lives and works in and has supported so well, ”Dan Juhl, senior vice president/regional manager at Coastal, said.
Local housing inventory remains low
The real estate market remains tight on inventory in the Stanwood-Camano area and across the Puget Sound region.
There were 106 homes were for sale in February in the Stanwood-Camano area, down from 141 the same time a year ago, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. However, demand remains high. On Camano Island, 33 homes sold in February compared to 27 in January and 30 a year ago. The median sale price last month was $440,000, about $22,000 more than a year ago.
Home sold in the Stanwood ZIP code mirrored the trend with 26 homes sold in February, up from 21 in January and 22 a year ago. The median price of the Stanwood homes sold last month reached $458,000 — about $40,000 more than January 2019.
“The Snohomish County housing market continued on a torrent pace during February,” NWMLS director David Maider said.
Low inventory, low interest rates and plenty of buyer demand are stimulating the activity, said Maider, owner/broker at Windermere Real Estate M2 in Everett. In many cases, sellers are receiving multiple offers over the asking price, he added.
“Skagit County continues to outperform, along with other areas immediately outside the Greater Seattle area,” said James Young, director of the Washington Center for Real Estate Research. Prices in Skagit jumped nearly 27.8% in February from a year ago.
Sierra Pacific to provide PSE with renewable energy
As the Sierra Pacific Industries mill west of Burlington turns Douglas fir and hemlock trees into lumber, the facility also produces more electricity than it needs to power its operations.
Puget Sound Energy announced this week that it will purchase that excess power, called renewable biomass energy, starting in 2021. Other electricity providers have purchased that power from Sierra Pacific in the past. The energy is produced at the mill by the burning of byproducts, including bark and sawdust. As the material is burned, it creates steam that turns turbines.
That’s considered a clean energy source because ash and emissions are contained instead of released into the atmosphere. A statement from PSE says “an air pollution controlling device filters out fine particles and other emissions from the burning wood so that what is released into the atmosphere comes out clean.”
Shell seeking buyer for Anacortes refinery
Shell Puget Sound Refinery on March Point is for sale, the refinery's parent company announced Thursday. Shell Oil Products U.S., a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, is seeking a buyer for two U.S. refineries — the Anacortes refinery and a refinery in Mobile, Alabama, according to a March 5 news release.
The news release states that the process may take months and may not result in a sale. The company stated it may elect to take the refineries off the market at any time.
"If the marketing process does not result in a finalized sales transaction, Shell plans to continue operating the refineries," the news release states.
The company stated that the decision to sell the Anacortes and Mobile refineries was based on "the company’s previously disclosed plans to reshape its refining portfolio globally to leverage Shell’s natural strengths and integration opportunities."
Shell Puget Sound Refinery can process 145,000 barrels of crude oil a day and produces gasoline, diesel fuel, propane, jet fuel, petroleum coke and other products.
It was opened on March Point in 1958 by Texaco.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.