The Little Library at Hutchison Park on south Camano Island was vandalized in late August.
“Not just once but twice in about three days,” said Jack Archibald, the south Camano stained glass artist who retrofitted a vintage GTE phone booth to be a tiny library in September 2018.
The Little Library sits near the parking lot in a 5-acre county park at 3227 S. East Camano Drive, and managed by volunteers who mow, landscape and maintain the tree-lined trails.
When Archibald went to tend the little park in the woods recently, he found that the library’s large side window had been broken by a tossed bottle. Safety glass was scattered throughout the books, shelves and floor inside.
He left and came back to measure the window for a replacement and discovered the library had been vandalized again. This time, the glass door and side window had been shot with a projectile.
“Literacy is a tough sell down in the backwashes of the ‘South End,’ apparently,” he said.
The park hasn’t been vandalized lately since those two incidents, but Archibald keeps checking the park.
Originally, the Walter G. Hutchison Park opened in 1979, it’s attracted trouble. Since it had a re-do around 2008, members of the South End String Band act as caretakers.
“My little park … is a magnet for garbage disposal, midnight trysts and miscreant hidey-holes," Archibald said. "We’ve had broken glass strewn across the parking area, camouflaged pits dug back in the woods with sharpened sticks waiting for unwary hikers, staging areas for stolen goods hidden in the brush, used condoms tossed nightly.
“Trees and shrubs I’ve planted have been dug up and stolen," Archibald continued. "Sculptures have been swiped, grills purloined, rocks thrown into the grassy areas to make mowing a shrapnel nightmare. Being the ‘head ranger’ has been a study in negative human behavior.”
Once Archibald told an artist who was painting a mural in Seattle that it was going to attract graffiti. The artist said, "no, art will protect it."
“And you know, it did. That always stuck with me,” he said. “So I thought I’d put some art in there and see if art is a protective amulet.”
Archibald built the stained glass art, and his friend Dave Frutiger installed it where the clear glass was busted out.
“If I’m wrong, I’m wrong, I’ll just take it as a learning (experience),” Archibald said. “I’m kind of optimistic. Let’s see if art really does soothe the savage beast.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.