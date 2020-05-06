The Camano Studio Tour has been a mainstay of the Stanwood-Camano community for more than 20 years, attracting thousands of visitors each year from throughout the Pacific Northwest.
A pandemic isn't going to stop the tour, but it will move it online.
Camano Arts Association artists and volunteers ramped up efforts to ensure visitors can still experience and purchase art through an online virtual tour. The free studio tour normally takes place over two weekends — Mother’s Day weekend and the encore weekend that follows. But this year it will take place at camanoarts.org.
“The Tour is an integral part of the Stanwood-Camano Island Art ambience and economy,” 2020 Studio Tour co-director Ron Cooper said.
With 19 artists taking part, the virtual tour offers a wide array of art media normally available on the tour — watercolor, acrylic, and oil paintings; ceramics, wood furniture, blown glass, mixed media, fused glass, photography, pastels, and graphite drawings among others.
The online version features photos, links to artist’s websites, Etsy shops, and YouTube art demonstrations and studio tours.
The tour was scheduled for May 8 and featured more than 40 local artists, many of whom normally treat visitors to demonstrations and studio tours. CAA officials canceled the tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the statewide stay-home order.
The tour not only helps support artists but also infuses the local economy with out-of-town guests staying at local lodging, dining out and shopping at local stores, officials said.
“The (economic) impact will, I'm sure, be significant as sales may not be near what they were for 2019. The best thing we can do is help one another move forward with technology,” CAA president April Nickerson said. “People can support our local artists by visiting their webpages, purchasing art, sharing information about CAA's events, local artists’ events, and donations (to CAA) are gladly accepted.”
Through a small army of volunteers, the nonprofit CAA provides art advocacy, support and education to the Stanwood-Camano community. The group also places art in public places; mentors art students; works with other local arts organizations and private for-profit arts businesses; and working with private businesses to create economic opportunities associated with art events.
“Supporting this community of artists is much more than just supporting artists — it is supporting the entire community culturally, educationally and financially,” CAA volunteer and woodworker Russ Riddle said.
Riddle leads the volunteer-run CAA newsletter and created a special virtual tour version of the newsletter that was released Saturday at camanoarts.org/newsletter.
“At Glass Quest Studio we have been working on our creative social media skills, making videos of how we make our pieces, YouTube live streaming, slide shows and working and learning the online social skills,” Mark Ellinger of Glass Quest Studio wrote in an email. “We are struggling with how much we should blow glass and create an inventory with an uncertain economic recovery period. I wish I had a crystal ball."
Uncertainty is widespread, but artists are also still expressing themselves and engaging with the community, just through different tools and often through new mediums, CAA volunteers said.
"The world has changed in many ways and the business of art will never be the same,” Camano Island artist Danny Kaufman wrote in an email.
Kaufman, who operates a gallery next to Freedom Park at Terry's Corner on Camano Island, said he's been working on new projects.
“In production now are two surprise community works of art planned for (hopefully) August and September launch,” said Kaufman, adding that he’s working in new mediums “music and a huge mosaic and partnering with other artists to make a (loud & clear) post-pandemic positivity statement. Art that inspires community and creativity with a smile.”
While Koffman explores new mediums, other local artists like John Ebner said he has found the time restorative as he focuses more on his gardens. Ebner said the stay-at-home orders have been, “a chance to step back from my art and focus on other things, like calling and catching up with old friends, and working on landscaping ideas.”
CAA officials said the organization intends to evolve with expanded ways to reach their audience and provide much needed artistic outlets to their artists and the community. To learn more about the virtual tour or how to donate to CAA, visit camanoarts.org.
