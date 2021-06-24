After a year’s hiatus, a modified Camano Studio Tour is back for one weekend, June 25-27.
Three galleries and a palette-full of artists started this event in 1999. They were so successful that they formed the Camano Arts Association to keep it going. Now CAA has developed the tour to be a key regional event, and the organization has more than 100 members.
During this popular event, artists open their studios or gather in galleries and invite art lovers in. The tour gives people an opportunity to meet the artists and see the work in the environment where it was created.
Because of the intimate nature of bringing people from near and far into homes, studios and galleries, the Studio Tour was canceled in 2020.
The arts community at large has taken a significant hit from the pandemic. Artists are ready to open a smaller, socially distanced, masked tour, with 32 artists at 16 private studios and four galleries open to the public. Many locations will have outdoor displays and will limit the number of people indoors.
This year, instead of one artist featured on the brochure, there are five. They represent different mediums and are volunteers who have played an integral part in the tour: Mary Simmons, glass; John Hadley, acrylics, pen and ink drawings, Sally Chang, ceramics; Kathy Dannerbeck, woven silver wire jewelry; and Amy Martin, oil and acrylics.
“Artists are looking forward to reconnecting with people who have historically come to their studio and people who come for the first time. … We’ve all been missing the people connection, I think,” said organizer Heidi Happonen.
It will be smaller and more intimate this year with fewer artists. Most of all, it’s important as a community event, she said.
“We feel confident that we can present a safe, enjoyable studio tour this year,” said 2021 tour director Mary Simmons, glass artist. “The artists here like everywhere truly depend upon events like this to reconnect with collectors and promote their work. While it will be a different kind of tour, the diversity and quality of the art remains.”
For 2021, organizers pushed the date back to one weekend in June to give artists more time to prepare for safety’s sake. Usually, it’s been held over two weekends starting Mother’s Day weekend.
The first tour opened in 1999 as a way for three galleries to pool advertising money and have art openings at the same time, like a progressive dinner.
Karla Matzke and Jack Gunter ran the History of the World Gallery Part IV on south Camano Island, Sal Hutson ran Souvenirs of the Soul in downtown Stanwood and Gayle Picken ran the David Maritz Gallery at Utsalady.
They invited artists to show in the galleries or to open their studios in between, including Jack Archibald, Liz Hamlin, Shannon Kirby, Paula Rey and John Ebner. It was so successful that other artists wanted to join in, and CAA was formed to keep the tour going.
In recent times, organizers say it draws a couple thousand tourists and is the largest-drawing event in the area.
Brochures are available at tour sites and online. Information booths are at A Guilded Gallery in Stanwood, Windermere Real Estate at Terry's Corner and Elger Bay Grocery. Map, information about artists and more: camanostudiotour.com
