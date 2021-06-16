Dozens of local artists of all ages submitted entries for this year’s Stanwood Camano Telephone Directory cover photo contest.
Staff judges picked the photo of a sculpture by Camano Island artist David Tabor as the winner. His whimsical stone salmon will grace the cover of the phone book, which will arrive in local mailboxes over the next few days.
The salmon is just one in a series of sculptures inspired by local wildlife and mediums.
“I like to merge art with nature,” said Tabor, 55, who has lived on Camano since 2006. “I grab a lot of stuff nature has already spent years sculpting down. Then I just cut, shuffle and assemble.”
Tabor, a carpenter by trade, works a lot with beach rocks and driftwood.
“I consider myself an amateur naturalist,” he said. “I grew up loving animals and nature.”
Tabor's creations are often meant to be touched and moved, such as bending the movable tentacles of a Humboldt squid sculpture made of beach rock and metal.
“You definitely need to handle the stuff I make,” he said. “I think it adds a different element to the art.”
Tabor has also created a giant wooden octopus, wooden feather sculptures and a stone turtle in recent years. He plans to have a booth this summer at the Stanwood Farmers Market.
The phone book cover winner also receives an award of a $100 Visa card.
A $50 gift certificate to a local business goes to the second-place winner, Liz Park.
Park, who uses acrylic paint on varnished wood panels with a simplified color palette, submitted a painting of gulls on pilings.
For anyone wanting to reserve advertising space in next year’s local phone book or to include a cell phone number or change a listing, call 360-629-8066, ext. 2191 or 2192.
