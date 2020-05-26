As his ninth birthday approached in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Atlas Lecoq felt a little sad. It had nothing to do with friends or gifts or a party.
He was feeling bad because for the first time in four years, he wouldn’t be taking donations to the Stanwood Camano Food Bank.
Every year since kindergarten, Atlas has asked his birthday party guests to skip the gifts and instead bring nonperishable items to donate. But the pandemic meant no party for his May 8 birthday — and no collecting donations “at a time when people need food more than ever,” Atlas said.
Then inspiration struck.
Atlas’s parents, John and Appa Lecoq, decided to help Atlas host a birthday fundraiser on Facebook. Atlas set the goal of raising $100 to donate to Stanwood Camano Food Bank Services.
“I thought $100 seemed like a lot of money,” Atlas said.
Instead, he raised more than 10 times that amount.
Thanks to the generosity of 34 family members, friends, and friends of friends, Atlas’s birthday fundraiser generated $1,010 for the food bank.
“I didn’t expect to make half of what we earned,” the Elger Bay Elementary third-grader said. “I was so excited!”
A history of giving back
The Lecoq family figured out early on that birthday party gifts could be cost-prohibitive for some families.
“Once we realized a friend couldn’t afford a gift, and Atlas said, ‘I don’t need a gift!’” his dad, John, recalled.
Instead, the family decided to ask party-goers to bring food donations, because, as Atlas said, “Other people need (food) more than I do.”
In many ways, Atlas is a typical 9-year-old. He loves LEGOs and video games, plays the piano and enjoys hiking and indoor rock climbing.
But John, a retired firefighter, and Appa, a family services specialist, have tried to instill in Atlas the importance of giving to others.
“We’re raising a future 29-year-old, not just a 9-year-old,” Atta said. “We hope that as a 29-year-old he will be compassionate and caring.”
Atlas has seen firsthand his parents’ commitment to being a positive force in the community.
As a PTA volunteer, John organized movie nights at Elger Bay Elementary. Rather than charging admission, he asked attendees to bring a donation for the food bank.
Atlas is also familiar with his mother’s role as a social worker and particularly worried about people struggling during the pandemic.
“Atlas told me, ‘Mom, maybe some of your families can go get some of that food,’” Atta said.
Filling a need
Atlas is “absolutely accurate” in his statement that people in the community need food now more than ever, according to Wendy Foster, outreach specialist at Stanwood Camano Food Bank Services.
In the Stanwood-Camano area, both need and costs have skyrocketed due to COVID-19, Foster said.
Last April, the Stanwood Camano Food Bank spent $27,000 on food; this April, during the pandemic, it spent $68,000. Last April, 2,300 individuals accessed food banks services; this April, 4,550 people needed food.
According to Foster, other challenges abound. For instance, the food bank cannot accept donations of food from people’s homes due to the pandemic, and at least one supplier is no longer selling food at a heavily discounted rate.
That makes Atlas’s generosity even more meaningful, Foster said.
“We are incredibly grateful for this insightful young man. He is one of our superheroes.”
A birthday to remember
While Atlas’s ninth birthday was a little different from previous celebrations, the Lecoq family still had fun.
John baked a dark chocolate cake frosted with chocolate ganache. Atlas unwrapped a coveted Nintendo Switch Lite from his parents.
Best of all, the family enjoyed a “social distancing visit” on the beach with Atlas’s grandfather, aunt and great-aunt, with everyone careful to stay 6 feet apart.
“It was really hard for Atlas not to hug them,” Atta said.
One moment stood out in his mom’s mind: “His aunt gave him a birthday card with money in it,” Atta recalled, “and he immediately said, ‘Mom, we can donate this too!’ Sometimes we have to remind him that it’s OK to keep something for himself.”
As for next year’s birthday, Atlas is already making some important decisions.
Will he go back to hosting a party and asking guests to donate food items, or will he stick with his online fundraiser?
“I think we should do an online fundraiser,” Atlas said. “It’s more effective.”
People can donate to the Stanwood Camano Food Bank online at www.stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org or by mailing a check to Stanwood Camano Food Bank, P.O. Box 1285, Stanwood WA 98292.
