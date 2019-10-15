For kids, having new clothes for school is just plain awesome. Wearing duds that are too small or worn out is, well, not.
Thanks to Operation School Bell, local families who don’t have the means for new clothes and other necessities for school are getting help thanks to donations and the Camano Center.
The Snohomish County chapter of Operation School Bell, established in the 1960s and run by Assistance League of Everett, provides clothes and hygiene necessities to about 4,600 kids in 15 school districts across the county.
The league secures the new clothes with donations — both money and new, tags-on clothes — as well as proceeds from its thrift shop and an annual dinner and auction fundraiser.
Stanwood Camano School District school staff recommends students for the program. Once students are identified, the school sends home permission slips.
The list of students is then provided to local program coordinator Eva Bryce.
Bryce said that she and other volunteers are helping 300 local youngsters this school year.
Students, along with volunteers, are transported to Operation School Bell’s facility where kids pick out a complete wardrobe of new clothes with the help of a personal assistant.
Bryce said she loves seeing how new clothes empower the children.
“Kids are more confident when they have a nice wardrobe that makes them feel that they fit in,” Bryce said. “Building kids’ self-esteem so that they do well in school is just good for our whole community.”
This year, Camano Center has provided the use of its vans and drivers to transport students and volunteers.
Karen Conway, interim Camano Center director, said she is glad the organization can support Operation School Bell.
“Camano Center agreed to help out with transportation because we believe in this program and the help that it provides to families,” Conway said. “Our driver Dave told me that seeing how happy these kids are when they get new school clothes is wonderful.”
Over the years, Operation School Bell has established national resources and honed its efficiency — now, it can give a kid a wardrobe worth about $250 for roughly $100, according to Assistance League of Everett.
Operation School Bell has a second program, Retail Teen, that invites high school students to a local clothing store during special hours. Teens get a certain amount to spend, and volunteers are on hand to assist them in picking clothes and sizes.
Find out more about Operation School Bell at assistanceleague.org/everett/operation-school-bell.
