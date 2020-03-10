Steve Clearman can’t help but smile as his crew at NW Woodbox on Camano Island finishes making dozens of wooden wine boxes.
Five years ago, Clearman and his brother, Brian Clearman, left their corporate careers to start their own business, not knowing what the future would hold.
“We both had a passion to work for ourselves and get out of the corporate rat race," Brian said. “We had concerns about things like finding quality staff and generating an income flow, but we consulted with people who had a lot more experience than us, and that helped a lot.”
As wine lovers, they had followed the industry closely and watched as the Pacific Northwest wine business was booming. There are nearly 1,700 wineries in Washington and Oregon — up from 196 in 2000, and industry experts believe more are coming.
“We were looking online for a wine-related business for sale, and we came across a wooden box business in Oregon,” said Steve, 58. “We felt that this small company had a lot of potential to make boxes that would work well in the wine trade.”
The Clearmans quickly discovered the region had no wooden wine box manufacturer.
“The only other wooden wine box producer is in Napa Valley,” said Brian, 56. “With so many wineries located in the Pacific Northwest, we knew that there would be a demand for locally produced boxes.”
Five years of steady growth proved the brothers’ hunch correct.
On a recent February morning, the company’s five employees were finishing an order for Goose Ridge Estate Winery — a family-owned winery in Leavenworth renowned for its award winning syrah.
The boxes, made from pine, are mostly used for wine and range in capacity from one to 12 bottles. The boxes, which cost between $13 and $30, often have a winery’s custom logo and are used to display wine in gift shops and grocery stores.
The Clearmans bought the Oregon-based business in 2016 and spent months with the former owner learning the box-building craft through intensive hands-on training.
“We learned all the processes and techniques necessary to make quality products,” Steve said.
In late 2016, they launched NW Woodbox at Eagle’s Landing Business Park on the north end of the Camano Island near the airstrip.
Since then, business has nearly tripled from 11,000 boxes to 29,000 last year, Brian said.
“The growth has been amazing, and it is keeping us very busy,” he said.
As a result, NW Woodbox recently doubled the amount of production space at Eagle’s Landing business park to 5,200 square feet.
“We looked at space in several different light manufacturing locations on the I-5 corridor but Eagle’s Landing was definitely the best fit and the most economical,” said Brian, who commutes from Woodinville. Steve lives on Camano.
“We started with one employee and now have four full-time and one part-time employee,” Steve said. “We anticipate hiring additional staff and purchasing more equipment to keep up with demand.”
Grocery stores increasingly turn to wood boxes in wine displays, especially during Washington State Wine Month in March.
“At QFC in Stanwood, there are 19 different Washington wine brands displayed in our boxes,” Brian said. “Haggen also uses our boxes for wine displays.”
Megan King, wine steward at Haggen Food & Pharmacy in Stanwood, said NW Woodbox products add flair.
"I enjoy using these wood crates because they are visually appealing to enhance the shopping experience of our guests,’ she said. “They are sturdy and very well constructed, and I love that they’re made locally. Made from 100% pine, these crates are an asset to building our beautiful wine displays.”
NW Woodbox does mainly wholesale business, but the Clearmans plan to expand their online retail presence, including their website nwwoodbox.com, to promote other items in their product line like gift boxes.
“Most of our orders are directly from about 200 wineries right now,” Brian said. “In the future, we plan to refine our website and also become a presence on Etsy. We want to develop a strong online retail business as well.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.