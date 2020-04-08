Tisha and Dennis Wischmeier are wondering what’s up with the hole in their yard.
Their South Camano home sports a brightly painted totem pole out in front. An eagle perches on top and underneath, their last name is spelled out vertically along its 6 feet.
It’s big and heavy. Mysteriously, it disappeared on March 27.
“It’s just weird; we go out and walk the trail because we can’t go out and do anything else. We’re gone a couple hours and then noticed there’s no totem pole,” Tisha said. “Why would they steal something with somebody else’s name carved in it? They dug it out of the ground and took it.”
About 25 years ago, the Wischmeiers were at the Evergreen State Fair in Monroe, watching an artist carve a totem pole.
Dennis told the artist that their name, Wischmeier, would never fit.
“’Oh, you watch me!’ — and he did,” she said.
The artist carved “Wischmeier” into the demonstration pole just to prove that he could and perhaps to make a sale — because he did that, too.
The totem pole used to be a little taller, but each time the Wischmeiers moved, they dug it up and brought it along. Each time it lost a letter or two.
Now it seems that the totem pole has moved on without them.
“We might never get it back, but it would be interesting if anyone sees it,” Tisha said.
