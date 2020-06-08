Camano Fire and Rescue crews rescued a man from Port Susan Bay when his inflatable canoe sank Sunday night.
Residents on shore called 911 at about 9:45 p.m. after hearing the man’s screams for help near the Cavalero boat launch and County Club neighborhood, Camano Fire spokeswoman Bronlea Mishler said.
The man and his dog were seen sinking in an inflatable canoe. After it sank, the man grabbed a log, Mishler said. He was not wearing a life vest.
Camano Fire crews responded with their rescue boat and took the man to shore about 20 minutes after the initial call, Mishler said. The man declined aid, and the dog did not survive, she said.
“This was another reminder to always wear your life vest whenever you’re on the water,” she said.
