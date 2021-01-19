Camano Island Fire and Rescue is requesting voters approve the renewal of its Emergency Medical Services levy.
Ballots will arrive in Camano mailboxes this week.
The current six-year levy that funds EMS services expires at the end of 2021 and represents about 25% of CIFR’s annual budget. The renewal is not a new tax and would continue the same rate approved by about 86% of voters in 2015 — 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
All of the levy’s funding goes toward EMS services and equipment, and medical calls represent about 72% of CIFR’s call volume, Fire Chief Levon Yengoyan said.
“Our call volume is increasing, so the need is out there,” he said.
All of the department’s firefighters — 28 full-time, 15 part-time and 10 volunteers — are trained Emergency Medical Technicians. An additional 10 paramedics are also trained in Advanced Life Support techniques, such as administering IVs or surgically opening a patient’s airway.
Yengoyan said CIFR officials examined when would be best to ask voters for the levy, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic that has strained people financially.
“I hate to have to do it this year. We know a lot of people are struggling,” he said. “But it’s such an important piece of our funding. … And the need is there. The island is growing. We see it in the new construction, the increased traffic on the island, the increase in call volumes.”
Ballots can be returned in their prepaid postage envelopes or put in the drop box at the new Camano Ad-ministration Building at 121 N. East Camano Drive.
