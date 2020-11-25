Winds blow, rains pour, rivulets run down trails and trees fall in the woods. Yet Camano Island trails stay in good shape due in large part to the work of a diligent group called Friends of Camano Island Parks.
FOCIP is a 100% volunteer group that builds and maintains trails, kiosks, boardwalks, benches and more at all Camano Island parks. With about 250 members and more than 60 active volunteers, it maintains 12 properties, totaling 1,600 acres with more than 20 miles of trails.
But all summer, the group's volunteers have had to cool their heels due to COVID-19 precautions, even though the winds still blew and the rains still poured and the work list grew. For example, Canyon Trail in Camano Island State Park was impassable.
This popular trail leads from the campground to the beach. It closed in February after a little torrent washed out a 10-foot section, FOCIP president Tom Eisenberg said.
Park staff asked if the group could repair or reroute the trail — again. Being in a canyon, it needs considerable maintenance — like four years ago, when a big tree fell down, and the roots ripped the trail out.
“We set about designing a safe way around the washed-out area and it was accepted by the park — then COVID happened,” Eisenberg said.
FOCIP volunteers couldn’t work in the parks until July. They reorganized and bought equipment to meet governmental requirements. Plans were approved in Olympia in mid-September. Teams were limited to five people, and leaders were trained in COVID safety. They started Canyon Trail repairs in October.
“Just to make sure the protocol worked, we had to start out with unofficial work parties,” Eisenberg said.
The trail is full of switchbacks with corners so sharp that they had to test the logistics of carrying materials down the trail. One 16-foot main timber weighed 200 pounds. That was the biggest challenge.
“It was a pretty good undertaking, good to have a challenge like that. It keeps your wits sharp and makes you think,” Eisenberg said. “A lot of people find just walking the trail is a challenge, let alone hauling material.”
They did a dry run with a 16-foot length of lightweight PVC pipe and threaded it through the fence rails, like “threading a needle” to slide it from the upper trail to the trail below, making a shortcut across the switchback.
State Parks Salish Foothills Area Manager Jeff Wheeler worked with group volunteers to descend into the canyon and remove debris from the stream bed at the bottom that had caused the cave-in. The top edge of the trail was eroded by water in a double whammy. The team channeled water from the top edge safely to the side.
Six people did the work, never more than four at a time. They widened the trail and built a 16-foot boardwalk with railings that are pinned in place with rebar. To mitigate the damaged area, they dug ditches to install a drainage system with 4-inch drains and water diversions.
“I am always impressed how fast and how hard our FOCIP volunteers work. Working only three hours a day, they completed all of the repairs — including clearing the entire trail of brush, brambles and nettles that had accumulated all summer, in just four days,” Eisenberg said.
Now Canyon Trail is ready for those craving to hit the trails.
Volunteers also cleared out areas in the state park campgrounds, chipped branches, fired up the chainsaw to cut up wood for guests and took care of muddy areas at Barnum Point.
FOCIP started in 1991 as Friends of Cama Beach, a liaison group that convinced the state to purchase the extensive private property for a park. In 1993, the task was done and the group continued as FOCIP with Carol Triplett at the helm as president and chief mover and shaker until a few years ago.
They used to meet all the time as a big social group, with a lot of laughing and talking as the work was handed out, Eisenberg said. Now groups are small, but the work is being done. Members are always welcome, and they don’t have to work. Membership fees are low and go toward supporting the work.
Find more information at friendsofcamanoislandparks.org
