Two Seattle-area men were charged Feb. 23 in the slaying of a Camano Island man.
Mikah Macarro, 19, of Camano Island, was found Feb. 19 partially exposed in a snowbank in a Seattle parking lot in the 13400 block of Greenwood Avenue North, according to the Seattle Police Department report.
Griffin Blakely, 19, of Seattle, and Jorge Ruelas-Sanchez, 20, of Shoreline, have been charged with second-degree murder. Blakely and Ruelas-Sanchez remain jailed in lieu of $1 million each, jail records show.
Macarro had been shot in the head at close range Feb. 18, according to authorities. His wallet and cellphone were missing.
Police interviewed a friend of Macarro who said they left Camano Island on Feb. 17 to spend the night in Blakely’s Lake City apartment with Ruelas-Sanchez and a third man, according to court records. The next morning, Macarro and a friend went to leave in Macarro’s Lexus SUV, intending to return to Camano, but returned for the friend’s missing shoes.
Surveillance cameras show that Macarro went with Blakely and Ruelas-Sanchez, and the third man left in a Chrysler to the 13400 block of Greenwood Avenue N., according to court records. All but Macarro returned.
The Chrysler was seized by police, and court records state there was a large bloodstain on the rear passenger seat.
Police documents state that Blakely later drove Macarro’s white Lexus SUV to work in Covington. He was three hours late to work and wanted to leave early, telling his employer that his friend had been killed, according to court records.
Blakely and Ruelas-Sanchez are scheduled to be arraigned March 15. The third man, 19, turned himself in on Feb. 25, but has not been charged. He is being held on $750,000 bail.
Blakely was currently out on bond on charges of commercial sexual abuse of a minor and trafficking in Pierce County.
