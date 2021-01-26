Camano Island business owners are working to position themselves to best rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Optimism is building that more events can return later this year, attracting locals as well as tourists, Camano Island Chamber of Commerce officials said during the virtual State of the Chamber address Thursday.
“One thing that I think that we've learned in this past year is that we need to be flexible, and we're getting good at it,” chamber board President Susan Fay said.
The chamber is coming off a year where most events and fundraisers were canceled. Instead, chamber leaders started programs supporting local restaurants, helped distribute $350,000 in grants to 58 island businesses and helped connect businesses to state and federal resources.
But now, the chamber is kicking off the year’s happenings with the annual Great Northwest Glass Quest on Feb. 12.
“Luckily it's an event that we can get out there and do safely,” she said.
Tentatively, the chamber also plans a handful of other events, including the popular annual Chili Chowder Cook-off in November.
“We hope that we'll be in great shape by next November,” Fay said.
The chamber also plans to install two digital kiosks this year — one at the Camano Commons and one at the IGA.
“It provides a place for visitors and tourists that come to the island to be able to still access information about businesses and restaurants and lodging and parks and recreation,” Fay said of the large touchscreens, paid for through the Island County Lodging Tax grant program.
The chamber also hopes to build on its new website, camanoisland.org, to allow businesses more control in promoting themselves.
Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair, who represents Camano, said during the meeting that upgrading broadband internet infrastructure is a 2021 project led by Island County government that should aid businesses.
“We hope it will be a significant infrastructure build-out,” St. Clair said, adding they will know if they were awarded a grant for the project by June. “I know broadband is critical for our business success.”
