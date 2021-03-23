After 23 years in a “temporary” modular building, Camano Island law enforcement officers are setting up shop in a new home.
Last week, Island County sheriff's deputies moved into their new East Precinct headquarters in the south wing of the recently finished Camano Administration Building.
“The new building is literally twice the size,” Deputy Joe Uhrich said. “It’s dedicated to us and designed for us, and we’re extremely grateful.”
Uhrich joined the reserve in 1991 and went full-time on Camano in 1997, when the Sheriff’s Office shared the old Camano Annex building with other county departments. The building offered limited county services like licenses and permits. The Sheriff’s Office was crammed into about a quarter of that building.
As Camano’s population grew, so did demand for county services and law enforcement.
‘We’re adaptable’
In 1998, Camano deputies moved into their own modular building, with 1,000 square feet. But it wasn’t sufficient. They were told it was temporary.
“It makes sense as a two-year building; instead it’s been like ‘Gilligan’s Island,’” said Lt. Scott Fague, referencing the 1960s TV show about a group stranded on a small island.
“We work together in a very small space. It promotes a close working relationship,” Fague said. “We’ve made this work in the time we’ve been here. We keep doing what we do.”
Inside the old “job shack,” a large computer screen dominates the front counter. A narrow trail snakes around the counter and between workspaces in a row, outfitted with a few computers with office necessities packed around the edges. At the end, there are a couple of bathrooms and three small offices.
“It’s kind of cluttered; there’s not enough space. We make do,” Fague said. “This building was never intended for a public safety building."
The Camano Annex replacement started in 2007, but plans were sidelined during the 2008 recession. When the project was revived in early 2017, plans were scaled back to be more affordable.
County workers moved into the new $5.6 million building after it opened in late October. But the Sheriff’s Office had to wait for the last step: a secure parking lot.
Last one in
After county services moved into the new facility, the old annex building was demolished to make way for the new sheriff’s parking lot.
Finally, the Camano deputies could move into their new 1,700-square-foot headquarters last week are now settling into what is officially called the Island County Sheriff’s Office East Precinct.
“The difference is night and day,” Uhrich said. “This is a lot better; it’ll really help with recruiting.”
Because of staffing, the new place isn’t open to the public with regular hours. But people can call and arrange to meet a deputy there. If needed, a telephone is secured to the wall outside at the entrance to call the deputies at any hour.
Deputies have room to work in various capacities in a suite of rooms, including three offices for supervisors, a small kitchen, an interview rooms and a squad room with large cabinets for paperwork and records.
The building has a secure covered entry from a fenced-in parking lot for law enforcement vehicles. Deputies can put suspects into a temporary holding cell with camera surveillance to safely hold them until transporting them 56 miles to jail in Coupeville.
“Before, we handcuffed them behind their backs and put them on a bench. They were usually OK, but sometimes they’d get a little crazy and ‘fight on,’” Urlich said.
There’s also a DUI processing room that looks like a small medical office.
Sheriff’s Citizens Patrol volunteers will continue to help being the eyes and ears around Camano, help with paperwork and transport documents to Coupeville as before. It’s possible that their work can expand to staff a front reception counter in the lobby.
Two courtrooms for video hearings will come online in the near future. It just needs a budget for staff to run it.
“The IT department has the equipment ready to go. All we need is a clerk to run the video; we’re well on our way,” said Judge Bill Hawkins, who oversaw getting the CARES Act grant that paid for equipment.
Now the new Camano Administration is complete one-stop shop.
“One of the biggest things is, we’re going to be able to provide a higher level of service to the public,” Fague said.
Island County Facilities Director Larry Van Horn managed the entire project to complete it on time and on budget.
“It is nice to have the new Camano Administration Building occupied by all the departments that will be serving the citizens of Camano Island all under one roof,” he said. “The customers that visit the facility for the first time are very complimentary.”
“It’s a little gem, and we’re happy to have it,” Uhrich said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.