...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands,
Admiralty Inlet and Puget Sound and Hood Canal.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Camano Island Fire and Rescue is asking island residents to reapprove its existing levy, but with a five-year period allowing 5% more per year in revenue for the budget than the 1% that state law allows without voter approval.
The levy represents 58% of Camano Fire’s annual budget.
“Since 2018, our call volume has gone up significantly,” said Chief Levon Yengoyan. “We’re responding to 37% more calls with nearly the same number of firefighters. The cost to provide these services is also increasing, particularly fuel, equipment and supplies.”
The CIFR Board of Commissioners recently approved the levy request for the Aug. 22 ballot.
Voters should start receiving ballots in mailboxes by July 15, according to the Island County Auditor.
The levy would be at a rate of $1.35 per $1,000 of assessed property value or $135 per $100,000 of a property’s assessed value. If approved, it means a $155 per year increase for the owner of a $500,000 home, according to CIFR.
“As costs rise and inflation impacts us, we need this to maintain regular level of service,” Yengoyan said.
Camano Fire responds to more than 2,600 calls each year including fires, medical emergencies, car accidents, and marine and rope rescues, according to the agency.
In addition, Camano Fire performs regular local fire and safety inspections, operates a vehicle maintenance division and performs public education events like first aid and CPR classes, officials said.
“We had to temporarily suspend our Community Paramedicine program due to staffing shortages,” Yengoyan said. “Our top priority is responding to calls. We need to keep these paramedics in our medic units.”
In 2021, voters approved an EMS levy that supplements the regular property tax levy. The EMS levy represents about 28% of the department’s annual budget, according to the agency.
By law, all of the EMS levy funding goes to EMS services and bridges the gap in funding needed to provide paramedic staffing, training, medical supplies and replacement ambulances. EMS levy funding cannot be spent on fire protection or other non-medical services.
“The regular renewal of our levies is critical to our response readiness,” Yengoyan said. “Levies are the funding mechanism that allows us to continue putting firefighters and paramedics at your door when you need them.”
