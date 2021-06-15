The area’s popular soap box derby returns this weekend after COVID-19 put the brakes on last year’s event.
Nearly 80 drivers will zoom down the two-lane track at speeds around 25 mph all day Saturday at Arrowhead Ranch on Camano Island.
“I think everyone is excited to get back in action after a year away,” said Randy Heagle, who with wife Marla owns the local Windermere offices. They are the derby’s lead sponsor.
In 2019, the Stanwood-Camano race featured a record 93 racers on a dedicated soap box track at Arrowhead Ranch on Camano, one of 23 dedicated tracks in the U.S., which has about 110 race sites each year.
Winners of the two race divisions at the 14th annual Windermere Stanwood-Camano Soap Box Derby — the only soap box derby in Washington and largest west of the MIssissippi River — earn trips to the All-American World Championship Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio.
In addition to a day filled with neck-and-neck races, spectators can see Stanwood singer/songwriter Savanna Woods sing the National Anthem. Woods competed on the most recent season of NBC’s “The Voice.”
Food trucks will also motor in for the event, including from Dicks Drive-In, Piroshky Piroshky, Pure Smoke BBQ and Shipwreck Coffee.
The race, which is free to the public, starts at 9 a.m. at 615 Arrowhead Road.
Spectators are encouraged to follow the signs for parking in a field next to the ranch.
The local race is divided into two groups. In the stock division, the combined weight of the stock car, wheels and driver cannot exceed 200 pounds. For the super stock division, the combined weight limit is 240 pounds. Stock division drivers must be ages 7-13; super stock drivers 9-17. The top finisher in each division wins a trip to the World Championship on July 24, where racers compete for the title of world champion and more than $36,000 in college scholarships.
The local soap box derby event incorporates science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills, while encouraging active mentorship and family collaboration throughout the derby car-building process. Most racers and family members have spent the past few weeks attending driving and building clinics in addition to working on their cars, many of which are paid for by local businesses.
Information: arrowheadranchcamano.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.