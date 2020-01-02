A Camano Island man died Wednesday night after his vehicle hit a tree.
Ted Guddal, 61, was southbound on South Camano Drive at about 8:15 p.m. when the green 1995 Ford Escort left the roadway to the right and struck a tree, according to the Washington State Patrol.
He died at the scene, authorities said.
The crash happened along South Camano Drive just north of Sea Garden Lane, about halfway between the Elger Bay and Mabana neighborhoods.
It was unknown if Guddal was wearing a seat belt, the State Patrol said. The crash is under investigation.
