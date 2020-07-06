A Camano Island man died at Skagit Valley Hospital after sustaining an accidental gunshot wound July 4 in the woods south of Hamilton.
The Skagit County Sheriff's Office received a report about 2:15 p.m. that a 56-year-old man was being driven in a private vehicle to the intersection of South Skagit Highway and Highway 9 to meet an ambulance, according to a news release.
The man was with 10 people from five separate families who had been shooting in an area about 17 miles up Finney-Cumberland Road, according to the release. The group reported that while cleaning up, a firearm was accidentally discharged.
Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said a 50-year-old man who was close friends with the deceased was holding an AK-47-type rifle that accidentally discharged.
"They had a barbecue up there and were shooting guns," Clark said. "It's a popular area to go shooting up there."
An investigation is ongoing.
