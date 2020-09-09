After a pursuit from Camano Island into Stanwood, a Camano man was arrested late Saturday, Sept. 5, for suspicion of first-degree murder, according to Stanwood and Everett police departments and court documents.
The 29-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a pursuit from Camano Island to Stanwood, according to reports. He was apprehended on Highway 532 near 92nd Avenue, police said.
The arrest was part of the investigation into an Aug. 31 shooting death of James R. Scannell, 56, who was inside a vehicle at Langus Riverfront Park, 411 Smith Island Rd., according to a news release from Everett Police.
Witnesses told detectives that immediately after the shooting, two men ran from the victim’s vehicle and left the parking lot in a red Ford Escape, police said.
Video surveillance from a business near the Everett park yielded an image of the Ford’s license plate, and a local private tow company later impounded the Ford from a nearby apartment complex for a reason unrelated to the investigation. Detectives then seized the Ford before executing a search warrant to enter it, police said.
Evidence inside led detectives to a woman who helped identify three suspects, police said.
On Saturday, police arrested two of the suspects, including the 29-year-old Camano Island man that detectives believe shot the victim during a suspected drug robbery, according to court documents. A 30-year-old Seattle man was arrested Saturday night outside a gas station in Mill Creek and booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.
The Camano man was arrested by deputies with the Island County Sheriff’s Office and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, along with assistance from the Washington State Patrol, after the pursuit from the Country Club neighborhood of Camano Island to Stanwood on Highway 532.
Deputies deployed multiple spike strips near the Mark Clark Bridge between Camano and Stanwood. Police said the suspect drove over the spike strips at about 90 mph, flattening three of his tires and slowing the vehicle to 25 mph.
Deputies then used their cars to pin the suspect's vehicle against a guardrail and arrested the Camano man. The Collision Investigation Unit of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the pursuit as one of their vehicles was damaged during the pursuit.
Highway 532 was closed between 92nd and 98th avenues for several hours late Sept. 5.
The third suspect, a 26 year-old Camano Island man, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder Tuesday, Sept. 8, outside a Fred Meyer in Snohomish, Everett Police announced.
Stanwood PD,— SnoCoScannerReport (@SnoCoScannerRep) September 6, 2020
After a short pursuit from Camano into Stanwood, a homicide suspect was taken into custody.
This was a mutli-agency response involving SCSO Island County Sheriffs Office, Marysville PD, and WSP. SR-532 between QFC and Jimmy’s will be closed for several more hours. pic.twitter.com/x0uD4EZNP0
