Camano Island Chamber of Commerce executive director Jessica McCready interacts with the new virtual visitor center installed recently inside the Camano Commons Marketplace at Terry's Corner on Camano Island.
The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce recently launched its first virtual visitor center kiosk, where people can access a variety of information about the area.
“Eventually, I’d like to see these all over the island,” chamber Executive Director Jessica McCready said.
The first one came online recently inside the Camano Commons Marketplace at Terry’s Corner. In the coming days, another will be unveiled inside the Camano IGA.
The kiosks feature a touchscreen that displays the most commonly sought-after information about the island.
“People want to know where are the beaches, where are the state parks, places to eat, places to stay, places to shop,” McCready said.
The kiosks replace the tiny, 100-square-foot visitor center booth in the IGA parking lot.
“The visitor center was not COVID-friendly,” McCready said. “People want to get this information in a safe way.”
The chamber and visitor center typically field inquiries from about 7,000 visitors each year.
The kiosks cost $28,000 and were paid for through the Island County Lodging Tax grant program. The money paid for the equipment as well as the back-end programming, done by Camano-based Puget Tech.
The chamber has applied for the grant again next year in hopes of buying three more kiosks, tentatively planned to be installed at Elger Bay Grocery, Cama Beach State Park and another undetermined location.
In addition to displaying general information and chamber member businesses, the kiosks can advertise local events. Information on the kiosks can also be updated instantly and remotely, McCready said.
“We’re still in Phase 1 and streamlining the content and interface,” McCready said. “I’m seeking feedback. Give them a try, and let us know what you think.”
