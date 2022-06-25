The Camano Island waste transfer station will close Sunday, June 26, until further notice as railway and supply chain issues have again led to disruptions.

Due to the inability of Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad to provide intermodal shipping containers, which are used to ship solid waste by rail to the regional landfill, all Island County solid waste transfer stations will exceed storage capacities and will stop accepting self-haul solid waste, county officials said Saturday.

The closures come about two months after similar issues forced waste transfer stations in Island and Snohomish counties to stop accepting garbage for several days.

BNSF has indicated that staffing and related supply chain issues are the cause of the delays, and that they working to quickly resolve the issues, county officials said.

Until further notice, the Coupeville transfer station, Camano Island transfer station, Oak Harbor drop box facility and the Bayview drop box facility will be closed to residential and commercial self-haul solid waste collection and disposal services. However, these facilities will still be open and available for self-haul recycling services.

Residential curbside collection services are not affected by this closure.

"As soon as shipping containers become available and the facilities are able to remove excess stockpiled refuse, collection and disposal services will reopen," county officials said in a statement.

Check the county's solid waste website at islandcountywa.gov for updates.

Recycling and trash services in Island County are provided by a combination of private companies and local governments. Trash collected in Island County is sent to Republic Services Roosevelt Regional Landfill. Waste Management provides trash pickup and curbside recycling on Camano.

For Snohomish County updates, visit snohomishcountywa.gov/207/Solid-Waste.

