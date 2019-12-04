A 40-year-old Camano Island woman died in a crash on south Camano Island late Tuesday.
Tarann P. Fisher died at the scene of the crash, the Washington State Patrol reported.
Authorities responded to the scene near the intersection of East Camano Drive and Cascade View Drive at 10:07 p.m., according to the State Patrol.
According to officials, Fisher was driving a 2002 Subaru Legacy south on East Camano Drive when the car veered to the right, hitting a power pole. Fisher was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car, according to the State Patrol.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol was involved, officials said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
