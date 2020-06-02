A 23-year-old Camano Island woman was injured in a car crash Tuesday morning on Camano, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The woman was driving her 2019 Chevy Trax east on Cross Island Road at 5:20 a.m. when she left the road, went airborne, struck two trees and rolled down an embankment near the intersection with Waynes Ridge Circle, police said.
The woman was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with severe injuries. The road was blocked for several hours.
Troopers said it is unknown if she was wearing a seat belt or if drugs or alcohol were involved. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
