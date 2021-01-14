A Camano Island woman was injured in a stabbing Wednesday, Jan. 13.
The victim and suspect, sisters living together on Lake Drive on Camano, were in a verbal altercation at about 2:45 p.m., Island County Detective Ed Wallace said.
The suspect, age 35, allegedly stabbed her 34-year-old sister in the arm with a kitchen paring knife, Wallace said.
The victim's boyfriend took the injured woman to the Island County Sheriff’s Office precinct on Camano to report the incident and then took her to Skagit Valley Hospital, Wallace said.
The older sister was booked in Island County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.
