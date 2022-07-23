...VERY WARM TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK ACROSS WESTERN WASHINGTON...
Very warm temperatures are expected next week with highs likely reaching
the 90s Tuesday through Friday. Overnight lows will be in the mid
60s. The warmest temperatures will be in the interior of western
Washington, inland from the water, and in the Cascade valleys.
This prolonged level of heat may pose a moderate to high risk of
heat-related illness to heat-sensitive people and pets, especially
those without effective cooling or adequate hydration. Routinely
check on the elderly and others susceptible to heat. Plan outdoor
activities or working outdoors for early in the day to avoid heat
exhaustion.
Search and rescue crews from Kittitas and King counties coordinated Thursday afternoon to rescue a woman who was injured in a fall in the remote Joe Lake area north of Snoqualmie Pass, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Kittitas County dispatchers took a distress call from the Joe Lake area, along the Pacific Crest Trail in Kittitas County. Christina Ford, 36, of Camano Island had fallen about 120 feet down a snowy embankment, breaking an ankle or leg and hitting her head. She had hiked in seven hours from Snoqualmie Pass that day with her husband and a friend.
The Sheriff’s Office and Kittitas County Search and Rescue (KCSR) were dispatched to assist. Because of the distance from the trailhead and seriousness of Ford’s injuries, the deputy and SAR coordinator overseeing the incident requested a rescue helicopter from the King County Sheriff’s Office Air Support Unit to attempt a hovering hoist rescue in the mountainous terrain.
While awaiting the helicopter, a back-country KCSR rescue team prepared to head into the scene overland on foot and in the dark, if necessary. Snoqualmie Pass Fire & Rescue readied a hasty landing zone for King County’s helicopter, Guardian 2, in the nearby Hyak area and stood by in case Ford’s condition required an ambulance.
Guardian 2 launched from its King County base shortly after 7 p.m. Before 8 p.m, the Guardian 2 crew had successfully hoisted Ford on board and were enroute with her to Harborview Medical Center.
Sheriff officials said rescues like Thursday’s are the product of teams working in practiced coordination.
“A dispatcher and responding deputy gathered and routed the initial call information. KCSR volunteers dropped everything, as they so often do, when they received the callout. Deputies trained to coordinate SAR incidents from Kittitas and King counties worked to determine appropriate and necessary resources. And of course, Guardian 2 responded with their unique capabilities to deliver a patient from the remote mountains to the region’s finest trauma hospital in amazing time,” the release stated.
