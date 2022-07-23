Stanwood Police logo 1

Search and rescue crews from Kittitas and King counties coordinated Thursday afternoon to rescue a woman who was injured in a fall in the remote Joe Lake area north of Snoqualmie Pass, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Kittitas County dispatchers took a distress call from the Joe Lake area, along the Pacific Crest Trail in Kittitas County. Christina Ford, 36, of Camano Island had fallen about 120 feet down a snowy embankment, breaking an ankle or leg and hitting her head. She had hiked in seven hours from Snoqualmie Pass that day with her husband and a friend.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.