Giving Tuesday Now, a new emergency global day of giving, launches this week as a response to the unprecedented need caused by the coronavirus crisis. Locally, the Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation has reactivated its online fundrasing campaign at SCgive.org . The effort will raise money this week for at least 12 area nonprofits.

A virus comparison

Polio and COVID-19

According to Centers for Disease Control, polio was once one of the most feared diseases in the U.S. In the early 1950s, before polio vaccines were available, polio outbreaks caused more than 15,000 cases of paralysis each year.

Scientists studied the poliovirus, as they are doing now with COVID-19.

According to CDC, the two viruses are spread differently. The poliovirus spreads primarily though fecal matter, especially in pools and contaminated water. But the novel coronavirus is spread by coughing, sneezing or touching surfaces that the virus has landed on.

Some people can carry and transmit the polio or corona viruses without showing symptoms, while others come down with flu-like symptoms, like coughing, sneezing and fever. Polio symptoms tended toward intestinal problems while COVID-19 symptoms often include trouble breathing.

COVID-19 attacks the lungs while polio infects the spinal cord and can cause paralysis, including to muscles that work the lungs, according to CDC.