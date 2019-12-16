“It’s Santa!” a little girl exclaimed before running in for a hug with the big man himself.
She was one of nearly 500 to attend the third annual Camano Commons Christmas event Saturday evening.
“The Christmas tree lighting at Camano Commons is something we look forward to every year,” Brandon Ericson, manager of Camano Commons at Terry’s Corner on Camano Island. “It brings the whole community together, including local businesses, families, and friends.”
Revelers descended on the commons to mingle with Mr. Claus, paint Christmas scenes, build gingerbread houses and watch the tree lighting as an elementary school choir belt out carols.
Inside the Camano Island Library, kids and families built 75 gingerbread houses from kits assembled by the Friends of the Camano Island Library group.
Upstairs in the Camano Island Marketplace, others painted holiday scenes at Dorsey Fine Art Studio.
Outside in the commons, people mingled with hot chocolate in hand and lights festooned around some necks exchanging Christmas cheer. The festivities were capped by Fusion Choir, comprised of Elger Bay and Utsalady elementary students led by Rich Crouch, singing a selection of holiday tunes.
“We are so happy to be a part of this community with such great people,” Ericson said.
