A Camano Island man died in a motorcycle crash early Thursday in Everett.
Travis J. Lewis, 35, lost control of his 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 12:30 a.m. while exiting from Highway 2 onto northbound Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Lewis lost control in a curve, struck the right side guardrail and was ejected. He was wearing a helmet. Drugs or alcohol were not a factor, according to the State Patrol.
Lewis died at the scene. The cause of the crash is speed, according to the State Patrol. No other cars vehicles were involved.
