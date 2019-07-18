Former owner and pharmacist of Mark’s Camano Pharmacy, Mark Phibbs, was honored with a Linda Lee Martens Community Health Hero Special Recognition award in May, presented by Island County’s Board of Health and Community Health Advisory Board.
Phibbs operated his Camano Island pharmacy for 12 years, from Feb. 2, 2007, until March 3 this year. He was honored for personifying what it is to be a hero to his community and the many ways he went above and beyond to ensure residents had the medication, supplies and information they needed.
In addition, Phibbs spent five years on the board of Safe Harbor Free Clinic, served on the Josephine Caring Community board, as a charter member of the Stanwood-Camano YMCA and sponsored a car in the annual Soap Box Derby – which will continue to compete as long as there is a willing driver, according to the news release. He and his wife also support numerous community programs and projects.
Phibbs was among seven individuals and groups across Whidbey and Camano islands recognized with Health Hero awards for extraordinary efforts to make their communities healthier.
Mitch Incarnato was presented an individual Health Hero award for his many years of service as a court-appointed special advocate in Island County, volunteering his time to help children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect.
South Whidbey High School Forefront Peer to Peer Training Team received the group Health Hero award for planning and leading peer-led student trainings on mental health and suicide awareness.
Other Health Hero Special Recognition recipients were Faith Wilder – for her volunteer role as Whidbey Homeless Coalition Board president and leading the development and operation of The Haven shelter; Christin McCausland – for her years of service at SeaMar, collaborating with community partners to better serve her clients; Wildcat Robotics Team – for the students’ time and skills dedicated to addressing homelessness in service to the community; WhidbeyHealth Engineering Team – for their exemplary service during WhidbeyHealth’s construction and snow storm to ensure the safety of patients, staff, and visitors.
