Bob Laufenberg couldn’t have asked for a more willing participant to help him break in his new camera.
Laufenberg and a friend arrived at Iverson Beach on Camano Island one morning in January looking for something interesting to photograph. They found a subject that was a little stiff yet quite compliant — an inquisitive great blue heron perched on some driftwood.
“That heron stayed there for us for almost an hour and a half,” Laufenberg said. “We took pictures facing south, north and west. It was like that heron was taking sympathy on me, giving me an opportunity to take photos from so many angles.”
What Laufenberg didn’t realize until he got home was the beautiful composition and lighting he captured in some of his frames, including one image that shows a unique cloud formation curling over Mount Rainier. He entered that shot in the Whidbey Camano Land Trust’s 2020 Calendar Photo Contest and it was chosen as the featured image to grace the calendar’s cover.
“I was just getting familiar with the camera,” Laufenberg said.
The Land Trust’s photo contest engages photographers in celebrating the beauty and nature of Whidbey and Camano islands while raising awareness of the Land Trust’s mission. Nearly 300 images were entered in this year’s contest.
Laufenberg retired to Camano Island with his wife Cherie in 2017 after moving from Wheaton, Illinois. He said he’s found no shortage of wonderful scenery to shoot.
“This is a beautiful place with so many different features,” he said. “We have company all the time.”
Just like he did the day he got acquainted with his new camera and made a new friend.
“I think that day I took over 200 pictures,” Laufenberg said. “I would have to say the heron was a feature in all of them.”
The Land Trust’s 2020 calendars are being sold at participating retail outlets in Island County. That list may be viewed on the Land Trust’s website: wclt.org.
The Whidbey Camano Land Trust is a nonprofit nature conservation organization that actively involves the community in protecting, restoring, and appreciating the important natural habitats and resource lands that support the diversity of life on our islands and in the waters of Puget Sound. For more information, visit wclt.org, email info@wclt.org, or call 360-222-3310.
