Island County is checking off its Camano Island Bicycle Route as completed and is looking forward to a slate of projects in the recently approved transportation plan 2022-2027. The list includes a roundabout, road and drainage improvements and fish culverts.
Design and engineering work on a roundabout should begin in 2024, and other projects will start in the spring. Some will come through as they receive funding and permits.
Other changes are coming to the Island County Public Works department. Public Works Director Bill Oakes is retiring, and Assistant Engineer Connie Bowers will take over as director on Dec. 21.
Bicycle tour route
Public Works sign technicians installed the signs for the 40-mile Camano Island Bicycle Route in June-July, and the state acknowledged that everything is in order for finalization. The project was funded with a federal $88,500 grant and $13,500 from the county.
When Catherine Kelley became project manager in 2014, bike trails were already planned for Island County. It took time to get grants and figure out the details.
“Once we did the South Whidbey Bike route, it was easier to figure out what to do on the Camano route,” Kelley said.
The bike route uses shoulders and roads with low traffic. Cyclists can travel either direction on the route. Signs alert drivers to be careful of bicyclists, and directional signs point the way to parks and show mileage.
The route is basically a figure 8, running between Terry’s Corner and the tip of south Camano. The north and south loops meet near Elger Bay Grocery at the intersection of Mountain View, Elger Bay and South Camano roads. A spur reaches north, using Arrowhead, Utsalady and Good roads.
Sunrise Boulevard is part of the bike route. It’s slated for shoulder widening from Terry’s Corner to Russell Road in 2022-23.
Roundabout
A roundabout is planned on East Camano Drive at Cross Island Road. Depending on design and wetland restrictions, the project could also encompass Arrowhead Road.
“We’re looking at a roundabout solution there, but it’s extremely conceptual. We’re not sure if we’ll pull Arrowhead into the roundabout or keep it separate from the intersection,” Public Works Director Bill Oakes said.
One possibility is for the roundabout to include a bypass lane for Arrowhead Road and another bypass for northbound East Camano Drive traffic, he said.
According to a recent traffic study, the existing traffic signal is currently operating at a reasonable level of service, level B, but the annual average growth rate of 0.04% is projected to push level of service to level E by 2040.
Service levels range from level A — freely flowing traffic — to level F — fail.
“So the signal doesn’t fail in the 20-year projection, but it’s getting close,” Oakes said.
In the five-year accident history, there were 14 accidents between East Camano Drive and Cross Island Road and Arrowhead, he said.
The county is taking steps now to keep traffic moving in the future.
The project is included in the county’s Transportation Improvement Plan, and work could start as soon as 2024. The roundabout is projected to cost $5 million with engineering, design, right-of-way acquisition and construction. The county hopes to match $2.4 million in state transportation funds with $1.7 million in local road money to fund the project.
Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair sees this as an important step in improving traffic on Camano Island not only to keep traffic flowing on Highway 532, but also to improve the environment.
“Roundabouts are proven to decrease congestion, improve traffic safety and reduce emissions as traffic is able to move more efficiently,” she said.
Other projects
Island County has a few other updates in the works:
- Wider shoulders are planned for Arrowhead Road, along with separated walkways and objects removed for safety.
- Terry's Corner Park and Ride will get more parking spaces.
- Plans also call for repairing a failing shoulder on Barnum Road in 2022-24 and to continue shoulder stabilization on Karen Way in 2025-27.
In addition, a number of drains and culverts will be scheduled to be built or replaced once all local, state and federal agencies are in agreement. Most begin in 2022.
“We’re much more constrained when dealing with water. Some have fish passages attached … because of the number of agencies involved,” Oakes said.
Drainage improvements are planned at High and Blackburn roads to reduce local flooding.
A failing and undersized culvert under Chapman Road will be replaced with a new culvert that meets design requirements to serve the fish-bearing stream there.
Aging culverts will also be replaced with fish passage culverts to serve Cavalero Creek and the CanKu fish passage in two locations under East Camano Drive.
Two deep culverts that are failing will be replaced on South Camano Drive. Those on Mountain View Road have already been replaced.
