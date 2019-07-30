“Building for the Future” is the theme of the groundbreaking celebration for the Island County Administration Building, and youngsters will help with the shovel ceremony, 2-3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at 121 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island.
Island County commissioners, county officials, past and present, plus representatives from SHKS Architects and Faber Construction Corp. will help celebrate the momentous occasion.
Faber has begun setting up to build Camano Island’s new $5 million complex that will replace the cobbled together, aging Camano Annex that has served the local community for nearly 40 years.
On July 8, the county gave Lynden-based Faber Construction the “Notice to Proceed.” Facilities Director Larry Horn said that started the clock; the company has 305 days — 10 months — to substantially complete the project. He said Faber already brought in a job trailer and put up silt retention and construction fencing.
During construction, the Annex will continue to serve the public until spring 2020, when the new building should be substantially complete. A phased approach will be taken for moving between the two buildings to offer uninterrupted services to Island County residents.
Camano’s new 8,400-square-foot administration building, designed by Seattle-based SHKS Architects, will be a one-story, wood-framed facility with 34 parking spaces. The administrative space includes public service counters, a sheriff’s office, conference room and public meeting room. Up to 12 county programs will be represented in the facility.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.