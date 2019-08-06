No doubt about it, people are moving in and more are on the way. “Something has to be done if we don’t want people who have been born and raised here priced out of housing,” said Chris Collier, Alliance for Housing Affordability program manager.

Stanwood is planning these park improvements between 2019-2024

Hamilton Landing Park: 2 acres, will get a boat launch, restrooms, picnic area and trails and parking. Construction is planned for summer 2020. Cost: $2.8 million.

Heritage Park: 44 acres, was first developed in 1991 with ball fields, walking trails, skatepark, dog park and playground. Now the city envisions it as a regional sports complex with reconstructed ball fields and better drainage. The city recently acquired an adjacent 10-acre parcel to expand amenities to the park. Recent and coming costs: $3.6 million. Ballfield reconstruction is planned for summer 2020.

Ovenell Park: 17.65 acres, will focus on nature, history and community. Site planning should start in 2021.

Church Creek Park: 15.4 acres, has open space, a wooded area with a trail to Church Creek, a ball field, basketball court, disc golf, picnic area and shelter. Improvements include better drainage, ball field improvements and a new trail to the creek. The 2019/2020 budget includes $125,000 to replace old playground equipment.

Johnson Farm: 15 acres, development is starting with conceptual planning and site scoping.

Downtown park: conceptual. The city is evaluating possibilities of a park in the downtown area.