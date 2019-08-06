Island County commissioners in July approved bicycle routes on both islands and a Camano Island recycling rate increase.
Bicycle route
Commissioners approved bicycle routes on Camano Island and south Whidbey Island.
Work should start in 2020 on Camano’s 40-mile bicycle route with way-finding signs. The total price tag is $133,000, with $125,000 coming from a Transportation Alternative Program grant and $8,000 matching funds from the road department.
Catherine Kelley, project manager, said it’s primarily a bike-touring route. Way finder signs will show the bike route, which will use roadway shoulders. The signs are intended to alert drivers to the potential presence of cyclists in the right of way.
Kelley said south Whidbey Island will get a loop trail first, then Camano Island will get a figure-8 route. County staff will work out the process and set the tone so the Camano project will go smoother.
Island County has an effort overall to increase the width of road shoulders, she said. For example, the county plans to widen the shoulder for Sunrise Boulevard from Terry’s Corner to Russell Road. But some of the roads on Camano are a challenge to widen, with land going up on one side and dropping off on the other.
Recycling rates
Commissioners approved Waste Management’s request for an increase of about $15,000 for Camano Island recycling that gets picked up at the transfer station and schools, covering July-December 2019.
This shouldn’t immediately change residential fees at the transfer station, Public Works Director Bill Oakes said.
“The recycling industry on the
West Coast is in a lot of turmoil
right now due to some changes in
accepting recyclable materials by the Chinese government,” Oakes said. “There are changes that need to be made in the entire recycling stream because of this.”
WM has been charging Island County $120 per ton of recyclables; now it’s $157. Judging from past tonnage, they calculated the cost of the increase through December, said Public Works Solid Waste Manager Joantha Guthrie.
The county is looking for alternatives for the future. In June, commissioners approved a $25,000 contract with Skumatz Economic Research Associates for a study to project what 2020-2022 rates might be in our region for solid waste, recycling and septage. The study will be completed this fall.
The county is looking at the whole waste system to see how costs could be reduced, she said. For example, Camano Island’s service includes comingled recycling, which costs more. Whidbey Island residents must separate their recyclables; their source separation service costs less.
“We’ve been able to hold steady our rates for the past 10 years, but with everything that is happening in recycling now we anticipate that will change,” Guthrie said. “We won’t know what that change is until the rate study is complete.”
