The Camano Island waste transfer station closed Sunday, June 26, as railway and supply chain issues have again led to disruptions.

Due to the inability of Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad to provide intermodal shipping containers, which are used to ship solid waste by rail to the regional landfill, all Island County solid waste transfer stations will exceed storage capacities and will stop accepting self-haul solid waste, county officials said Saturday.

The closures come about two months after similar issues forced waste transfer stations in Island and Snohomish counties to stop accepting garbage for several days.

BNSF has indicated that staffing and related supply chain issues are the cause of the delays, and that they working to quickly resolve the issues, county officials said.

However, on Monday afternoon, Island County officials said that in anticipation of shipping containers becoming available, all transfer stations would reopen on Tuesday, June 28. Excess stockpiled refuse will be removed, and normal collection and disposal services will be resumed.

“Until such time that BNSF can resolve the container shortage issue, it is possible that temporary closures may reoccur,” officials said. “The impacts have been regional, with other counties also experiencing temporary closures. Due to the day-to-day uncertainties of container availability, with the transfer stations operating near full capacity, it is recommended that the county Solid Waste Division web page be checked for current status and open hours.”

Residential curbside collection services were not affected by this closure.

Check the county’s solid waste website at islandcountywa.gov for updates.

Recycling and trash services in Island County are provided by a combination of private companies and local governments. Trash collected in Island County is sent to Republic Services Roosevelt Regional Landfill. Waste Management provides trash pickup and curbside recycling on Camano.

For Snohomish County updates, visit snohomishcountywa.gov/207/Solid-Waste.

