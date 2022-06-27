...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands,
Admiralty Inlet and Puget Sound and Hood Canal.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 3 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with high temperatures in the upper 80s to
low to mid 90s today. Overnight low temperatures this morning
will likely only cool into the 60s for many locations. This will
pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those
without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A significant increase in cold- and high-
water related incidents is possible. Recent rains and late
snowmelt has lead to high, fast and cold flows on area
waterways. Cold water shock can lead to life-threatening
hypothermia within minutes. Use extreme caution if recreating
near water, wear a life jacket, and supervise children closely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
The Camano Island waste transfer station closed Sunday, June 26, as railway and supply chain issues have again led to disruptions.
Due to the inability of Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad to provide intermodal shipping containers, which are used to ship solid waste by rail to the regional landfill, all Island County solid waste transfer stations will exceed storage capacities and will stop accepting self-haul solid waste, county officials said Saturday.
The closures come about two months after similar issues forced waste transfer stations in Island and Snohomish counties to stop accepting garbage for several days.
BNSF has indicated that staffing and related supply chain issues are the cause of the delays, and that they working to quickly resolve the issues, county officials said.
However, on Monday afternoon, Island County officials said that in anticipation of shipping containers becoming available, all transfer stations would reopen on Tuesday, June 28. Excess stockpiled refuse will be removed, and normal collection and disposal services will be resumed.
“Until such time that BNSF can resolve the container shortage issue, it is possible that temporary closures may reoccur,” officials said. “The impacts have been regional, with other counties also experiencing temporary closures. Due to the day-to-day uncertainties of container availability, with the transfer stations operating near full capacity, it is recommended that the county Solid Waste Division web page be checked for current status and open hours.”
Residential curbside collection services were not affected by this closure.
Recycling and trash services in Island County are provided by a combination of private companies and local governments. Trash collected in Island County is sent to Republic Services Roosevelt Regional Landfill. Waste Management provides trash pickup and curbside recycling on Camano.
